Kayla Banwarth uses lessons she learned at Nebraska to rebuild Ole Miss volleyball

But she learned how to build a winning culture from her time at Nebraska, and from NU coach John Cook.

“Probably the most important things that are being implemented now in my first and second years here is the championship culture, the championship mindset, and trying to instill and teach the players and coaches what it takes to be successful,” Banwarth said. “Being at Nebraska so long, they have the blueprint. I was able to bring the blueprint to Ole Miss, and now it’s just a matter of getting people to learn what it takes and to buy in.”

The adaption seems to have happened faster than expected, despite last season’s setback.

“I didn’t anticipate this big of a turnaround,” Banwarth said. “I knew that we would be able to turn around a little bit, but I was not expecting a turnaround of this magnitude. So, obviously, I’m pleasantly surprised, and I’m really proud of the girls and how hard they’ve worked to make this happen.”

An upgraded roster and offensive scheme helped.

The Rebels added nine new faces — four transfers and five freshmen. Banwarth also cited more experienced athletes, who already played at a high level as being instrumental. The result was the highest hitting percentage in program history.