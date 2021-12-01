Kayla Banwarth uses lessons she learned at Nebraska to rebuild Ole Miss volleyball

When Mississippi volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth travels to Omaha for her team’s first-round NCAA tournament matchup at Creighton on Thursday, it will feel like she’s coming home.
Figuratively, at least.
The second-year coach grew up in Dubuque, Iowa, about five hours from Omaha, and played for the Huskers from 2007-10. After a pro career that included a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, she came back to Nebraska as an assistant from 2017-19 before she took the Ole Miss job.
“I’m very excited to come home to Omaha, come home to Nebraska,” Banwart said. “Nebraska definitely became a home for me while I was in college, and it’s always a special feeling to come back to Nebraska to play.”
At NU, she was used to winning titles — four conference crowns, three Final Four appearances and a national title in 2017. It was a stark contrast to the program she took over in Oxford, Mississippi.
Before this season, the Rebels last made an NCAA tournament in 2010. Mississippi was on the heels of back-to-back losing seasons when Banwarth took the head job months before the onset of the pandemic.
The lack of a nonconference schedule meant entering a tough SEC season head-on. The Rebels finished 1-19, more losses in one season than in Banwarth’s four years as Husker player or her three-year term as an assistant.
But she learned how to build a winning culture from her time at Nebraska, and from NU coach John Cook.
“Probably the most important things that are being implemented now in my first and second years here is the championship culture, the championship mindset, and trying to instill and teach the players and coaches what it takes to be successful,” Banwarth said. “Being at Nebraska so long, they have the blueprint. I was able to bring the blueprint to Ole Miss, and now it’s just a matter of getting people to learn what it takes and to buy in.”
The adaption seems to have happened faster than expected, despite last season’s setback.
“I didn’t anticipate this big of a turnaround,” Banwarth said. “I knew that we would be able to turn around a little bit, but I was not expecting a turnaround of this magnitude. So, obviously, I’m pleasantly surprised, and I’m really proud of the girls and how hard they’ve worked to make this happen.”
An upgraded roster and offensive scheme helped.
The Rebels added nine new faces — four transfers and five freshmen. Banwarth also cited more experienced athletes, who already played at a high level as being instrumental. The result was the highest hitting percentage in program history.
Now with the Rebels sit at 21-9, and Husker fans have taken notice.
“I’ve already received a ton of support from Husker fans that are cheering for us," Banwarth said, "and just a really great wave of messages and tweets that have made us feel really supported and made me feel really excited to get back to Nebraska and play in front of a really great volleyball community.”
Banwarth will see familiar faces — her father and brother from Dubuque and friends from Lincoln — in the crowd Thursday, too. And an NCAA tournament run starting in Omaha could serve as another step toward bringing championship volleyball standards to the South.
“Mississippi and Ole Miss are starting to realize that volleyball can be a premier sport here," she said. "And to build up this program and continue to have people following and paying attention and now they feel invested, it’s awesome.”