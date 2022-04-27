Kayla Caffey cleared by NCAA for 2022 season, but still awaits approval from Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska middle blocker Kayla Caffey has received approval to play in the 2022 volleyball season from the NCAA, but she hasn't been cleared by Nebraska yet.

On this month's episode of Kicking Back with the Cooks, Nebraska coach John Cook said Caffey was cleared to participate in her seventh volleyball season.

"We are still working through it," Cook said on the podcast, which was recorded last week. "It's very complicated. It may take a while."

The Chicago, Ill., native sat out two of her four seasons at Missouri, redshirting her first year and missing another because of injury. She transferred to Nebraska and finished her master's degree in teaching, learning and teacher’s education. This semester she's enrolled in classes working on a second master's degree.

It isn't clear if Caffey's approval from the NCAA came with contingencies or stipulations or what issues Nebraska is working out on its end.

While players who used their extra COVID season in fall 2021 did not count toward the scholarship limit, they must be included in the allocation of 12 scholarships going forward. Following defensive specialist Keonilei Akana's entrance into the transfer portal on Tuesday, the Huskers are at that limit.

Caffey went through practices this spring and participated in the Huskers' beach volleyball season. Cook said he hopes to resolve the situation by August 1 before fall practices begin.

Because Caffey was unavailable in the spring exhibition against Kansas, Callie Schwarzenbach played in the match before she transfers to Long Beach State after the semester. This summer, the Huskers will add senior transfer Kaitlyn Hord and freshman Maggie Mendelson at middle blocker, while freshman Bekka Allick enrolled this winter.

