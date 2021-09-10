Kayla Caffey has become a dual-threat attacker for Nebraska volleyball

During her first year at Nebraska, Caffey was on a jumps limit as she dealt with a shin injury. (She also missed the 2018 season at Missouri with a leg injury.) Things got so bad that she just stopped running and sprinting. NU coach John Cook said this spring he avoided warming up Caffey and then having her sit on the bench for an extended stretch.

That isn’t an issue this season as she played in both matches of the Huskers doubleheader on Sept. 3. After the Omaha match, Caffey returned in the nightcap with a nine-kill, five-block performance.

“She's our most improved player,” Cook said. “A lot of times, athletes just rely on their athleticism. Now we're trying to make her smart and rely on our technique and be able to see the game better and that has also kicked in. It's pretty cool to see and that's what makes coaching fun.”

While she’s improved on the technical aspects of blocking, the foundation for the progress began with returning to full health. For the first time at NU, Caffey could dedicate nine weeks to working with athletic trainer Jolene Emricson and strength coach Brian Kmitta.

As a result of the strength training in the summer, Caffey added three inches to her already impressive vertical leap.