Kayla Caffey hasn't waited long to make her impact on Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN — Kayla Caffey might be the oldest player on Nebraska’s roster, but when she joined the Huskers last August, she was essentially another wide-eyed freshman.
Caffey, who transferred from Missouri, said her head was swimming with all the new schemes, techniques and habits she had to learn when she started practicing with the Huskers.
Six months later, Caffey has caught up to the curve and is the Huskers’ starting middle blocker. No. 4 NU takes on Rutgers (1-5) for a two-match series that starts Friday at 3 p.m.
“It's a whole new world obviously at Nebraska,” Caffey said. “I think at first it was a little overwhelming just because I had to master practice at Nebraska. It was very different from what I was used to. It just was an influx of information coming in, pretty much changing everything that I knew. Now I think I've got the hang of it and it really allows me to be free and play and really grow.”
When Caffey initially entered the transfer portal in early 2020, she didn’t know much about the Huskers. She didn’t play Missouri's match against Nebraska in the 2019 NCAA tournament. But when NU coach John Cook reached out, she was quickly sold on the program.
“It's pretty night and day with the facilities, the training and the coaching,” Caffey said. “It's pretty awesome, so I definitely want to be a part of that.”
Part of the challenge for Caffey when she joined Nebraska was reacclimating to the rigors of training. She didn’t play in the spring and missed out on most of the summer workouts because of the pandemic, so she had to get back into physical shape.
“When she first got here, when she was ready to play, she'd been off and hadn't done much, so it's been a little bit of a long road back for her,” Cook said.
Caffey has proven to be a quick learner as she’s started three of NU’s four matches. She's averaging 2.2 kills per set at a .342 clip. She's also second on the team with 1.44 blocks per set.
It wasn’t like Caffey arrived at Nebraska as an unheralded project. The Chicago native made the SEC all-freshman team in 2017. She ranked second in the SEC and ninth nationally with a .408 overall hitting percentage in 2019.
Caffey is now a fifth-year junior after redshirting in 2016, then taking a medical redshirt in 2018. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Missouri and is currently pursuing a master's degree in the same field at Nebraska.
The biggest adaptation on the court for Caffey was placing more emphasis on blocking. She averaged 0.88 blocks per set as a sophomore at Missouri. Caffey said she’s worked with associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand to better understand positioning and strategy to fit into the Huskers’ blocking defense.
Caffey also had to make a few changes on offense as she didn’t do many one-legged attacks or run plays behind the setter at Missouri. The Huskers are also adapting to Caffey to utilize her quickness in the middle as she develops her chemistry with setter Nicklin Hames.
While she might be considered short for a middle blocker at 6-foot, Cook said her dynamic jumping skills and ability to hit balls in multiple directions in different body positions allow her to play the position at an elite level.
“She's got a great arm and she's got great vision,” Cook said. “Those things are hard to coach and we just got to figure out a way to take advantage of it.”
Cook said she’s put the work in and is one of the most improved Huskers since August. Caffey was rewarded for that work when she was named a starter for the season opener last month at Indiana.
Caffey said she didn’t know she was going to start her first match as a Husker until minutes before, but she was ready to make an impact. She didn’t have to wait long as she recorded the kill on the match’s first rally.
“I am just really grateful that he trusts me to go out there and represent,” Caffey said.