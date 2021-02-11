Kayla Caffey hasn't waited long to make her impact on Nebraska volleyball

“It's pretty night and day with the facilities, the training and the coaching,” Caffey said. “It's pretty awesome, so I definitely want to be a part of that.”

Part of the challenge for Caffey when she joined Nebraska was reacclimating to the rigors of training. She didn’t play in the spring and missed out on most of the summer workouts because of the pandemic, so she had to get back into physical shape.

“When she first got here, when she was ready to play, she'd been off and hadn't done much, so it's been a little bit of a long road back for her,” Cook said.

Caffey has proven to be a quick learner as she’s started three of NU’s four matches. She's averaging 2.2 kills per set at a .342 clip. She's also second on the team with 1.44 blocks per set.

It wasn’t like Caffey arrived at Nebraska as an unheralded project. The Chicago native made the SEC all-freshman team in 2017. She ranked second in the SEC and ninth nationally with a .408 overall hitting percentage in 2019.

Caffey is now a fifth-year junior after redshirting in 2016, then taking a medical redshirt in 2018. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Missouri and is currently pursuing a master's degree in the same field at Nebraska.