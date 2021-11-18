Kayla Caffey is at home on Nebraska's volleyball court and substituting in the classroom

Even though her endorsement is K-6, and she did her student teaching in second grade in Columbia, Mo., Caffey said wading into middle school was a different world. However, she quickly settled in and enjoyed the culture and support at Schoo, which fits her desire to teach in a school with a diverse population.

“I was a little scared of them at first because they're different than second graders or first graders, but they were really fun,” she said. “After this, I could see myself being in a middle school setting.”

Kym Le handles arranging all the substitutes at Schoo said she was glad Caffey could step in with her expertise because they face a district-wide shortage in subs.

“We'd love to have Kayla back as soon as she's done with volleyball,” she said. “We enjoyed having her. I'm sure she's gonna make a great educator.”

Because she taught during the spring, Caffey didn’t just have to teach the students in the classroom, but also several online learners, something she had been exposed to in all of her classes.

While she’s not substituting during the volleyball season, Caffey said she looks forward to going back. She’s developed relationships with the students and staff, and even donated two pairs of new volleyball shoes to Schoo.