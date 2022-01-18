Kayla Caffey plans return to Nebraska volleyball, but eligibility pending for next season

LINCOLN — Kayla Caffey is coming back.

The senior middle blocker is enrolled in classes at Nebraska for the spring semester, which started Tuesday, and will participate in the Huskers’ beach season this spring.

Her eligibility for the fall has not been finalized though. Coach John Cook said NU is submitting a waiver for her to play a seventh season of college volleyball this fall.

“This will take time,” Cook said Tuesday.

All athletes who were enrolled during the 2020-21 season were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID pandemic. An additional waiver was granted to allow players to return for a super senior season in fall 2021 and not impact scholarship limits, but now all scholarships must count toward the max of 12 for the 2022 season.

Caffey, originally from Chicago, redshirted her freshman year at Missouri in 2016. After earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2017, she missed the entire 2018 season with an injury and was awarded a medical redshirt. She played one more season at Missouri and earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education before transferring to Nebraska.