Kayla Caffey plans return to Nebraska volleyball, but eligibility pending for next season

LINCOLN — Kayla Caffey is coming back.
The senior middle blocker is enrolled in classes at Nebraska for the spring semester, which started Tuesday, and will participate in the Huskers’ beach season this spring.
Her eligibility for the fall has not been finalized though. Coach John Cook said NU is submitting a waiver for her to play a seventh season of college volleyball this fall.
“This will take time,” Cook said Tuesday.
All athletes who were enrolled during the 2020-21 season were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID pandemic. An additional waiver was granted to allow players to return for a super senior season in fall 2021 and not impact scholarship limits, but now all scholarships must count toward the max of 12 for the 2022 season.
Caffey, originally from Chicago, redshirted her freshman year at Missouri in 2016. After earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2017, she missed the entire 2018 season with an injury and was awarded a medical redshirt. She played one more season at Missouri and earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education before transferring to Nebraska.
Caffey has competed in two seasons at Nebraska, both during the 2021 calendar. She was named an All-American in the fall season after she averaged 1.11 blocks and 2.41 kills per set on a .363 hitting percentage. She led the team in hitting percentage and was second in blocks and kills per set.
She graduated in December with a master's degree in teaching, learning and teacher's education.
Nebraska returns one other middle blocker from its roster last season — junior Kalynn Meyer. The Huskers will also add Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendleson. Allick graduated early and also started classes Tuesday, while Mendleson reclassified up a year and will join the program in May. Freshman Rylee Gray, who redshirted last season, is no longer on the team.
Reyes gets raise
Jaylen Reyes received a raise after he was named the Huskers’ lead assistant coach in December. Under his new contract, which was completed last week, Reyes will be paid $115,000 annually through the 2023 season, which is an increase of more than $23,000 from his previous base pay.
Kelly Hunter was promoted from volunteer coach to a full-time assistant this month and received a two-year contract that will pay her $85,000 per year.
Both assistant coaches are eligible for bonuses based on how the Huskers perform in conference play and the postseason tournament.
As associate head coach, Tyler Hildebrand was paid $175,000 annually before he left to become Long Beach State's head coach.
Meyer to throw
Kalynn Meyer will be pulling double duty this spring as she will compete with the NU track and field team, according to a report by the Lincoln Journal Star.
She’ll throw shot put during the indoor season and discus outdoors. Meyer could not complete in track during her freshman year because the volleyball season was moved to the spring and overlapped.
The junior middle blocker will have a busy schedule this semester. The Husker volleyball team plays a short beach season before switching to a month-long indoor season. Nebraska’s indoor track and field schedule started last weekend, and the outdoor season begins in late March.
Meyer holds the Nebraska high school state meet record with a discus throw of 176-8 while at Superior. She also has one of the top 10 prep performances in the shot put in state history. Her father, Andy, and sisters, Alex and Leah, also threw for the NU track and field team.