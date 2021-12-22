Kelly Hunter promoted to Nebraska volleyball assistant coach

Former All-American Kelly Hunter was promoted from volunteer assistant to full-time assistant for Nebraska volleyball, coach John Cook announced Wednesday.
Hunter joined the Husker staff two years ago after a pro career overseas. She served in multiple roles on NU's staff: volunteer assistant (2020-21), interim assistant (January 2020-August 2020) and graduate assistant (2019).
"Kelly has been an important part of Nebraska volleyball for eight years, and we're happy to announce her promotion to a full-time assistant coach on our staff," Cook said. "She is one of the best leaders I've ever been around, and she knows what it takes to be a national champion, which only benefits our student-athletes.
"We have seen over and over again how special Kelly is, and she has stepped up to the challenge of every role she has had in our program. Kelly is a great relationship builder, and she has the trust of our players. She bleeds Husker red, and she has earned this opportunity."
As a setter, the Papillion-La Vista South grad helped the Huskers to national championships in 2015 and 2017 and was a two-time All-American.
"I am beyond thrilled to begin my full-time coaching career at Nebraska," Hunter said. "There is no greater dream than to coach for my alma mater and remain a part of Husker Nation.
"I would like to thank Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts and Chancellor Ronnie Green for the opportunity, as well as Coach Cook for always believing in me. This program sets the standard for hard work and success, and I am thankful to be a part of such an amazing culture. I am humbled and excited for the future."