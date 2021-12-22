Kelly Hunter promoted to Nebraska volleyball assistant coach

Former All-American Kelly Hunter was promoted from volunteer assistant to full-time assistant for Nebraska volleyball, coach John Cook announced Wednesday.

Hunter joined the Husker staff two years ago after a pro career overseas. She served in multiple roles on NU's staff: volunteer assistant (2020-21), interim assistant (January 2020-August 2020) and graduate assistant (2019).

"Kelly has been an important part of Nebraska volleyball for eight years, and we're happy to announce her promotion to a full-time assistant coach on our staff," Cook said. "She is one of the best leaders I've ever been around, and she knows what it takes to be a national champion, which only benefits our student-athletes.

"We have seen over and over again how special Kelly is, and she has stepped up to the challenge of every role she has had in our program. Kelly is a great relationship builder, and she has the trust of our players. She bleeds Husker red, and she has earned this opportunity."

As a setter, the Papillion-La Vista South grad helped the Huskers to national championships in 2015 and 2017 and was a two-time All-American.