Kenzie Knuckles embracing new roles with Nebraska volleyball — both on and off the court

Attacking isn’t anything new for Knuckles as she played outside hitter for Yorktown (Ind.) High school. She led them to state titles in 2018 and 2016 and recorded 14 and 30 kills in the two championship matches, respectively.

However, now when she terminates a rally for the Huskers, the celebrations have a little extra joy.

“You wouldn’t expect it because she was a libero and now she's hitting,” said Rodriguez, who took over the role as starting libero. “We really love to celebrate her because we want to give her that confidence that she can do that all the time because we all know she can.”

Knuckles recently discovered she likes not being on the court every rotation. As libero, she was always focused on the action for every play and thinking about the upcoming rally. Now, when Knuckles comes off for three rotations, she can think about strategy and see the match unfold from a different perspective.

“After the past couple of games we've had, I was like ‘Oh this actually kind of nice,’” she said. “I can actually pause, take a beat and be able to figure out what we need to do instead of just trying to figure out all within serve and pass.”