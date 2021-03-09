Keonilei Akana has become a key contributor for Husker volleyball's defense

The 5-foot-9 freshman has established herself as Nebraska’s primary defensive specialist for the fourth-ranked Huskers. She is averaging 2.36 digs per set, which is NU’s fourth-best, and she’s recorded double-digit digs in four of the last five matches.

She is second on the team with 11 service aces, which is just outside the Top Ten in the Big Ten. After four service errors in her collegiate debut, Akana has had just nine during the next nine matches.

Akana worked with sophomore libero Kenzie Knuckles, who was in a similar spot last season as a freshman starter. So when Akana is having a tough practice or makes a mistake, they exchange a look or a keyword to improve on the next opportunity.

“Looking up to her has really helped me especially as a freshman and being on the court,” Akana said about Knuckles. “She's just really been there for me and I'm learning a lot from her.”

Cook said the toughest areas for newcomers in Akana’s position are adjusting to the service game both in serve receive and how they serve, but she’s excelled in the role they've created for her.

“She's doing an awesome job for us,” Cook said. “I am really really pleased with how competitive she is and she battles.”

