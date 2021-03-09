Keonilei Akana has become a key contributor for Husker volleyball's defense

LINCOLN — Compared to the adjustment of getting used to Nebraska winters, Keonilei Akana’s transition to college volleyball was easy.
The Hauula, Hawaii, native had a longer acclimation period than most freshmen as she arrived on campus last summer before the fall season was wiped out.
Akana has emerged as a key contributor to the Huskers’ back-row defense. But perhaps the best adjustment she made after moving to Nebraska was buying a new parka right away.
“The winter really got me for sure,” Akana said. “I was very shocked with the winter.”
On the court, Akana has had a smoother transition. She said the biggest differences are the increased speed from the attacks. During the fall, Akana said she focused on being more aggressive with her serve and bonding with her teammates.
Nebraska coach John Cook said the extra semester of practice helped Akana adapt to college life and being far from her family, which she met up with in Utah during a break last fall.
“I think what helped her was moving here from Hawaii and having a chance to go through a semester to acclimate to Nebraska to being away from home, even though it's COVID, which made it really tough,” he said. “Now she's you can just worry about playing volleyball.”
The 5-foot-9 freshman has established herself as Nebraska’s primary defensive specialist for the fourth-ranked Huskers. She is averaging 2.36 digs per set, which is NU’s fourth-best, and she’s recorded double-digit digs in four of the last five matches.
She is second on the team with 11 service aces, which is just outside the Top Ten in the Big Ten. After four service errors in her collegiate debut, Akana has had just nine during the next nine matches.
Akana worked with sophomore libero Kenzie Knuckles, who was in a similar spot last season as a freshman starter. So when Akana is having a tough practice or makes a mistake, they exchange a look or a keyword to improve on the next opportunity.
“Looking up to her has really helped me especially as a freshman and being on the court,” Akana said about Knuckles. “She's just really been there for me and I'm learning a lot from her.”
Cook said the toughest areas for newcomers in Akana’s position are adjusting to the service game both in serve receive and how they serve, but she’s excelled in the role they've created for her.
“She's doing an awesome job for us,” Cook said. “I am really really pleased with how competitive she is and she battles.”
Working in the middle
Often a forgotten part of the Nebraska offense, the middle blockers have emerged as the most reliable part of the Huskers’ attack this season.
Senior Lauren Stivrins is fourth in the nation with a .490 hitting percentage and is averaging 3.42 kills per set. Meanwhile, junior Kayla Caffey is fourth in the Big Ten at a .411 clip.
This season the middles are averaging 5.36 kills on 9.5 attacks per set. Both of those numbers are improvements over the last two seasons. In 2018, NU middles had just 3.45 kills on 7.1 attacks, while they had 3.75 kills on 7.7 attacks per set in 2019.
During the extended off-season, the Huskers emphasized setting the middles more often. In the big matches last year, Cook said they didn’t go to the middles enough and didn’t create many threats necessary for a balanced attack.
While Stivrins and Caffey are terminating at a high rate, Cook also gave credit to setter Nicklin Hames for the improved production. He said she isn’t just waiting for perfect passes to go to the middles, but will force the issue even when there is a smaller margin for error.
“(Good setters) have to be able to put up a ball that the hitters can hit and move and hit around the block,” Cook said. “She's much more consistent and putting up balls that they can do something with.”