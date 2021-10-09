Keonilei Akana, Nebraska volleyball's best server 'hands down'

Akana has used her serve to help spark key runs for the Huskers, who play at Rutgers at noon Sunday. In the fourth set against Kansas State, Akana was at the service line when the Huskers scored five straight to take a 20-18 lead.

Against Creighton, Akana served six points in the second set that turned an 18-15 deficit into a 22-18 lead. During that run, she had one ace and forced the Bluejays to burn both of their timeouts.

“Whether we're down or whether we're up, before we serve the ball (Cook) always says, ‘Trust it, big girl,’” she said. “We just kind of take that big breath and then we have the confidence from our teammates. Just taking that huge step to being confident in taking that serve, that's huge for all of us.”

Akana doesn’t use a rocket jump serve that comes in hot, but instead a float jump that much like a knuckleball in baseball relies on deception and unpredictability to throw opponents off.

Junior Madi Kubik said Akana’s serve is tough to pass because she keeps her shoulders square to the line, but can go crosscourt without looking to catch players off guard. In addition, she varies the depth of her serve, sometimes with the bottom dropping out.