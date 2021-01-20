Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun named preseason All-Big Ten; Huskers picked third in preseason poll

Two Huskers earned preseason All-Big Ten team honors, the league announced Wednesday.
Nebraska seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun were voted to the 14-player team by the conference's coaches.
Stivrins was a second-team All-American last season after earning first-team honors in 2018. She hit .374 last season, which was down from .421 as a sophomore. The 6-foot-4 senior, a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection, posted 2.55 kills per set, 1.07 blocks per set and a team-best .374 hitting percentage as a junior.
Sun improved her hitting percentage from .195 as a sophomore to .270 last season. She led the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set and was a third-team All-American. The 6-foot-2 senior posted double-digit kills in 18 of 20 Big Ten matches and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection for the first time.
The coaches also tabbed the Huskers as the No. 3 team in the Big Ten preseason poll behind Wisconsin and Minnesota. The defending Big Ten champion and NCAA runner-up Badgers were the unanimous choice by the coaches as the top team in the conference.
The preseason poll and all-conference team can be found below.
PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM
Erika Pritchard, Sr., OH, Maryland
Paige Jones, Jr., OH, Michigan
Regan Pittman, Sr., MB, Minnesota
Stephanie Samedy, Sr., OPP, Minnesota
Lauren Stivrins, Sr., MB, Nebraska
Lexi Sun, Sr., OH, Nebraska
Serena Gray, Jr., M, Penn State
Kaitlyn Hord, Jr., M, Penn State
Jonni Parker. Jr., OH, Penn State
Grace Cleveland, Jr., OPP/M, Purdue
Caitlyn Newton, Sr., OH, Purdue
Molly Haggerty, Sr., OH, Wisconsin
Sydney Hilley, Sr., S, Wisconsin
Dana Rettke, Sr., MB, Wisconsin
PRESEASON POLL
1. Wisconsin
2. Minnesota
3. Nebraska
4. Penn State
5. Purdue
6. Michigan
7. Ohio State
8. Illinois
9. Michigan State
10. Northwestern
11. Indiana
12. Maryland
13. Iowa
14. Rutgers