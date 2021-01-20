 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun named preseason All-Big Ten; Huskers picked third in preseason poll
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun named preseason All-Big Ten; Huskers picked third in preseason poll

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lauren Stivrins

Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins posted 2.55 kills per set, 1.07 blocks per set and a team-best .374 hitting percentage as a junior.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, THE WORLD-HERALD

Two Huskers earned preseason All-Big Ten team honors, the league announced Wednesday. 

Nebraska seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun were voted to the 14-player team by the conference's coaches.

Stivrins was a second-team All-American last season after earning first-team honors in 2018. She hit .374 last season, which was down from .421 as a sophomore. The 6-foot-4 senior, a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection, posted 2.55 kills per set, 1.07 blocks per set and a team-best .374 hitting percentage as a junior.

Sun improved her hitting percentage from .195 as a sophomore to .270 last season. She led the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set and was a third-team All-American. The 6-foot-2 senior posted double-digit kills in 18 of 20 Big Ten matches and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection for the first time.

The coaches also tabbed the Huskers as the No. 3 team in the Big Ten preseason poll behind Wisconsin and Minnesota. The defending Big Ten champion and NCAA runner-up Badgers were the unanimous choice by the coaches as the top team in the conference.

The preseason poll and all-conference team can be found below.

PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Erika Pritchard, Sr., OH, Maryland

Paige Jones, Jr., OH, Michigan

Regan Pittman, Sr., MB, Minnesota

Stephanie Samedy, Sr., OPP, Minnesota

Lauren Stivrins, Sr., MB, Nebraska

Lexi Sun, Sr., OH, Nebraska

Serena Gray, Jr., M, Penn State

Kaitlyn Hord, Jr., M, Penn State

Jonni Parker. Jr., OH, Penn State

Grace Cleveland, Jr., OPP/M, Purdue

Caitlyn Newton, Sr., OH, Purdue

Molly Haggerty, Sr., OH, Wisconsin

Sydney Hilley, Sr., S, Wisconsin

Dana Rettke, Sr., MB, Wisconsin

PRESEASON POLL

1. Wisconsin

2. Minnesota

3. Nebraska

4. Penn State

5. Purdue

6. Michigan

7. Ohio State

8. Illinois

9. Michigan State

10. Northwestern

11. Indiana

12. Maryland

13. Iowa

14. Rutgers

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska volleyball team

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska volleyball team

1 of 15
0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert