Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun named preseason All-Big Ten; Huskers picked third in preseason poll

Two Huskers earned preseason All-Big Ten team honors, the league announced Wednesday.

Nebraska seniors Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun were voted to the 14-player team by the conference's coaches.

Stivrins was a second-team All-American last season after earning first-team honors in 2018. She hit .374 last season, which was down from .421 as a sophomore. The 6-foot-4 senior, a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection, posted 2.55 kills per set, 1.07 blocks per set and a team-best .374 hitting percentage as a junior.

Sun improved her hitting percentage from .195 as a sophomore to .270 last season. She led the Huskers with 3.57 kills per set and was a third-team All-American. The 6-foot-2 senior posted double-digit kills in 18 of 20 Big Ten matches and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection for the first time.

The coaches also tabbed the Huskers as the No. 3 team in the Big Ten preseason poll behind Wisconsin and Minnesota. The defending Big Ten champion and NCAA runner-up Badgers were the unanimous choice by the coaches as the top team in the conference.

The preseason poll and all-conference team can be found below.

PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Erika Pritchard, Sr., OH, Maryland