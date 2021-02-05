Lauren Stivrins records 18 kills in Nebraska volleyball's win over Maryland

Stivrins was one of the few offensive bright spots for the Huskers as they struggled with mistakes for most of the match. The rest of the Huskers combined to hit just .145 with 24 errors.

Senior outside Lexi Sun finished with 14 kills on 40 swings, but also 10 errors. Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik struggled through the first three sets with a hitting percentage of .000 on 14 attacks but responded with five kills and no errors in the final game.

Kayla Caffey added six kills with a .214 hitting percentage and a team-high five blocks in three sets of action.

The Huskers (3-0) played their first home match in 426 days and it was a home opener unlike any other in program history. Only about 100 family members were inside the Devaney Center. Between points, conversations between players could be clearly heard and Cook said it impacted the Huskers.

“We don’t know how to play with 8,000 fans,” he said. “We probably underestimated the impact that would have on our energy and we were just flat.”

Stivrins said they need to adjust to the atmosphere and learn to create their own energy.