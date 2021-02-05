Lauren Stivrins records 18 kills in Nebraska volleyball's win over Maryland

LINCOLN — Lauren Stivrins went full beast mode against Maryland Friday night.
The senior middle blocker recorded 18 kills on 20 swings with only one error for perhaps the best performance of her career as the No. 4 Huskers emerged with a 25-19, 25-27, 25-19, 25-14 win in their home opener.
Stivrins posted a .850 hitting percentage as she terminated on tips, overpasses, slide attacks, quick sets and even ended the first set on a kill from the left pin. She said that is all part of the offensive changes that associate coach Tyler Hilderbrand implemented during the offseason, but she doesn’t even finish at that high of a clip in practice.
“It’s been really nice to switch things up and get the ball from pretty much wherever and do pretty much whatever I want,” Stivrins said. “That’s pretty nice.”
Her only comparable stat lines came via a 16-1-19 performance against Ohio State in 2018. She also posted a perfect 10 kills on 10 swings against Northwestern in 2018. She was just one off of her career-high in kills, which came in the five-set 2018 national championship match against Stanford.
NU coach John Cook said the impressive performance was a result of Stivrins' work and connection with setter Nicklin Hames.
“I’ve never seen her work so hard since she’s been here,” Cook said about the fifth-year senior. “(Nicklin is) forcing her a little bit, but Lauren is doing a good job of managing the game when it’s not there and doing something smart.”
Stivrins was one of the few offensive bright spots for the Huskers as they struggled with mistakes for most of the match. The rest of the Huskers combined to hit just .145 with 24 errors.
Senior outside Lexi Sun finished with 14 kills on 40 swings, but also 10 errors. Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik struggled through the first three sets with a hitting percentage of .000 on 14 attacks but responded with five kills and no errors in the final game.
Kayla Caffey added six kills with a .214 hitting percentage and a team-high five blocks in three sets of action.
The Huskers (3-0) played their first home match in 426 days and it was a home opener unlike any other in program history. Only about 100 family members were inside the Devaney Center. Between points, conversations between players could be clearly heard and Cook said it impacted the Huskers.
“We don’t know how to play with 8,000 fans,” he said. “We probably underestimated the impact that would have on our energy and we were just flat.”
Stivrins said they need to adjust to the atmosphere and learn to create their own energy.
“There were a few times between plays, it was silent in the gym and you could hear a penny drop,” she said. “That was so different for us being in game mode and having all this energy and adrenaline and not hearing anything is such a weird dynamic.”
After playing at Indiana two weeks ago where they pumped in artificial crowd noise, Cook said he would let the players determine whether they go that route for future home matches, including Saturday’s rematch with the Terrapins at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re going to consider it,” Cook said. “We hadn’t to this point because we all talked about it as a team and we thought it might be weird, but the players will make a decision on what they want to do.”
The Huskers played 12 players against Maryland (0-4) as Jazz Sweet made her first appearance of the season in the third set and freshman Anni Evans made her career debut. Evans, a Waverly graduate, recorded an ace on the first serve of her career.
Following the point, the Husker bench erupted in one of the biggest celebrations of the night.
“When she first got here, I would kid her that she had a Waverly JV serve,” Cook said. “She’s worked really hard on it and she gives us fits in practice. I was not surprised with Maryland not passing one of her serves. I’m happy she has the confidence to come in and the belief and I think That’s how much that the team really cares about her and supports her.”