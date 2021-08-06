Lauren Stivrins returns for another season with Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN — Lauren Stivrins finally delivered good news Nebraska volleyball fans had been waiting on for months.
The All-America middle blocker announced Friday she will return this fall for her final season with the Huskers.
On her podcast "On the Set with Nick and Lo," junior setter Nicklin Hames asked Stivrins if she was planning to come back this fall. Stivrins responded, “Yes, I am. Eventually.”
She also posted a video to Twitter about her "comeback season."
guess whaaaatttt?!?— Lauren Stivrins (@LaurenStivrins) August 6, 2021
ITS COMEBACK SZN BABY!! #GBR
you head it here first! (well, on our podcast actually but yep it’s happening) pic.twitter.com/mMdmCg6Y5Y
Nebraska starts practice Monday, and its first match is scheduled for Aug. 27.
Stivrins has been in Lincoln recovering from surgery after she injured her back late in the season. Since then she's mostly been publicly silent about her future. She said on another podcast episode last month that her return would depend on her health.
Stivrins is the final piece of the 2021 roster as she joins outside hitter Lexi Sun in taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all athletes because of the pandemic. The other two seniors on last year’s team, Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densberger chose to end their careers after graduating in May.
Stivrins did not play in the regional semifinal against Baylor before rebounding with seven kills on a .357 hitting percentage in the season-ending loss to Texas.
The 6-foot-4 senior finished the spring season with 3.19 kills per set on a .471 hitting percentage, which was the highest in the Big Ten this year and also the second-best mark at Nebraska during the rally-scoring era. She finished with a hitting percentage of at least .400 in 14 of her 18 matches.
Stivrins was a first-team All-American for the second time after also earning that honor in 2018. She was on the second team in 2019. She earned all-league honors for the third year.
She also put up one of the best offensive performances in school history this past season with 18 kills on 20 swings against Maryland, and just one error for an .850 hitting percentage. On Feb. 13, she recorded her first double-double with 15 kills and 11 blocks against Rutgers.
Stivrins served as a co-captain with Hames for the past two seasons and will provide vital leadership for a team that welcomes six freshmen.
One bonus for Stivrins returning for another season is she will get to player her sister, Amber, on Sept. 3 when the Huskers host Georgia. Amber is a 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter and led the Bulldogs with 3.53 kills per set in the spring season. She was the featured guest on this week's podcast when Lauren made her announcement.
The Huskers will have five middle blockers available for the fall season. In addition to Stivrins, NU returns junior Kayla Caffey, a transfer who started 16 matches last season, junior Callie Schwarzenbach, who started just four matches after playing full-time during her first two seasons, freshman Kalynn Meyers, who appeared in just five matches, and true freshman Rylee Gray. Overall, Nebraska has 18 players on its 2021 roster.