Lauren Stivrins returns for another season with Nebraska volleyball

The 6-foot-4 senior finished the spring season with 3.19 kills per set on a .471 hitting percentage, which was the highest in the Big Ten this year and also the second-best mark at Nebraska during the rally-scoring era. She finished with a hitting percentage of at least .400 in 14 of her 18 matches.

Stivrins was a first-team All-American for the second time after also earning that honor in 2018. She was on the second team in 2019. She earned all-league honors for the third year.

She also put up one of the best offensive performances in school history this past season with 18 kills on 20 swings against Maryland, and just one error for an .850 hitting percentage. On Feb. 13, she recorded her first double-double with 15 kills and 11 blocks against Rutgers.

Stivrins served as a co-captain with Hames for the past two seasons and will provide vital leadership for a team that welcomes six freshmen.

One bonus for Stivrins returning for another season is she will get to player her sister, Amber, on Sept. 3 when the Huskers host Georgia. Amber is a 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter and led the Bulldogs with 3.53 kills per set in the spring season. She was the featured guest on this week's podcast when Lauren made her announcement.