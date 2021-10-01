 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lauren Stivrins returns to action in Nebraska volleyball's sweep of Michigan
0 comments
topical alert
VOLLEYBALL

Lauren Stivrins returns to action in Nebraska volleyball's sweep of Michigan

LINCOLN — Nebraska threw one heck of a welcome back party for Lauren Stivrins Friday night.

The All-American middle blocker made her season debut against Michigan after missing the first 11 matches while recovering from back surgery as the 12th-ranked Huskers dominated the Wolverines 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 at the Devaney Center.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Stivrins received a loud ovation during starting lineup introductions and again after her first kill. The 6-foot-4 senior tied Madi Kubik with a match-high 11 kills and she did it on just 15 swings (.733 hitting percentage) and three blocks.

Riding the energy from Stivrins’ return, the Huskers (9-3, 3-0 Big Ten) came out firing with seven kills on their first seven swings. NU couldn’t keep that pace, but ended the first set hitting .514 with just one error. Kubik terminated seven of her nine swings, while Stivrins killed three of her five attacks.

The Huskers started strong again in the second set by scoring the first four points and never trailed. NU led 20-8 before the Wolverines strung together six straight points. However, Stivrins closed out the set with two kills and a block.

The third set played out in similar fashion as the Huskers staked a 9-3 lead. Nicklin Hames went on a personal 5-0 run in the middle of the set with a kill on a setter dump and the four straight aces.

The entire Nebraska offense played at its best level this season as the Huskers hit .462 and committed just four hitting errors. The previous season-high was .350 against Arizona State on Sept. 4. Hames recorded 39 assists and five aces.

Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey added eight kills and four blocks, while freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst had eight kills without any errors. Freshman opposite Lindsay Krause tallied seven kills. Keonilei Akana led the Huskers with 11 digs and added three aces.

May Pertofsky paced the Wolverines with eight kills. Michigan (8-4, 1-2) hit .198 as a team.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert