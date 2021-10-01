Lauren Stivrins returns to action in Nebraska volleyball's sweep of Michigan

LINCOLN — Nebraska threw one heck of a welcome back party for Lauren Stivrins Friday night.

The All-American middle blocker made her season debut against Michigan after missing the first 11 matches while recovering from back surgery as the 12th-ranked Huskers dominated the Wolverines 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 at the Devaney Center.

Stivrins received a loud ovation during starting lineup introductions and again after her first kill. The 6-foot-4 senior tied Madi Kubik with a match-high 11 kills and she did it on just 15 swings (.733 hitting percentage) and three blocks.

Riding the energy from Stivrins’ return, the Huskers (9-3, 3-0 Big Ten) came out firing with seven kills on their first seven swings. NU couldn’t keep that pace, but ended the first set hitting .514 with just one error. Kubik terminated seven of her nine swings, while Stivrins killed three of her five attacks.

The Huskers started strong again in the second set by scoring the first four points and never trailed. NU led 20-8 before the Wolverines strung together six straight points. However, Stivrins closed out the set with two kills and a block.