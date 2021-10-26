Lauren Stivrins says No. 6 Huskers are ready for No. 3 Wisconsin

LINCOLN — Lauren Stivrins doesn’t buy any talk of a rivalry or hype about how big Nebraska’s match is against No. 3 Wisconsin.

To her, this week’s showdown against the Badgers is just another game in the No. 6 Huskers' quest to get better and work towards their season-long goals of winning the Big Ten and making a deep run in the postseason.

In fact, the All-American middle blocker seemed a little annoyed about all the questions she received about the importance of the match, which is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

“There's a lot of outside pressure that people like to put on us playing Wisconsin and I don't think that that has any relevance to what actually happens on the court,” Stivrins said. “For us, it's just another game and we're hoping to take this from good to great.”

Nebraska (16-3) enters the game atop the Big Ten standings at 10-0, while Wisconsin is one game back. This week’s matchup is the first of two this season after they didn’t play in 2020 when their matches were canceled because of COVID issues in the Wisconsin program.