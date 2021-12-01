LINCOLN — It’s poetry in motion. It’s power combined with grace. It’s athleticism meets finesse.

It’s the Stivrins Slide.

The slide play is popular among many offenses, but Nebraska senior Lauren Stivrins has made the attack her signature move for the past five years.

“I just think there's something about Lauren and her athleticism that it's almost like she was built for that play,” said Kelly Hunter, who set Stivrins her freshman year and is now a volunteer coach. “I gotta say she's right up there with one of the best.”

The slide helped Stivrins become one of the most accomplished middle blockers in program history with three All-America awards, a national championship and a name all over the Husker record books. She has two of the top four single-season hitting percentages in Nebraska history. As she begins her final NCAA tournament this weekend, Stivrins will finish in the career top five for hitting percentage and top 10 for kills.

NU coach John Cook said Stivrins’ speed and ability to jump off one leg put her in the pantheon of Huskers executing the slide attack.

“She's got to be right at the top,” he said.

* * *

Boiling the slide play down to its most basic motion, the player, usually an opposite hitter or middle blocker, starts in the center of the court. Then as the setter receives the ball, the middle runs toward the right pin behind the setter and jumps off one leg before hitting the ball. When set properly, the hitter has to chase the ball a little bit, which allows them to explode and attack before a block can get set up.

“It's very hard to stop when you execute it because the hitters are moving sideways instead of coming straight in,” Cook said.

The slide attack has long been part of Nebraska volleyball lore as Karen Dahlgren is credited as being the first collegiate player to run it. The two-time All-American noticed the attack while she was playing with the U.S. Junior National Team at the World University Games in Japan in 1985. Along with NU coach Terry Pettit, they implemented it into the Nebraska attack and used it to help the Huskers reach the national title match in 1986.

There are variants to the slide where the attacker is set farther away from the pin or they can hit cross court, down the line or off the block.

Over the past four years, setter Nicklin Hames and Stivrins have spent countless hours in practice developing a rapport to make the play one of the most effective parts of Nebraska’s attack. Hames said the slide play is one of the more challenging sets because it’s done blind, but constant talking with Stivrins helps them adjust the tempo and placement.

“You can't really see how fast they're going or where you need to vary it,” she said. “It's a lot of communication, but I would say it's definitely one of the more difficult ones.”

Stivrins’ favorite shot is the I-play, where she stays tighter to the setter, even though they don’t run them too often.

“Those are so fun and they're quick and it's really hard to stop,” she said. “The I is just the go-to. It’s super easy, super fun, super fast and pretty much unstoppable. It’s like our insta-kill play.”

* * *

For Stivrins’ first two years at Nebraska, she was more of a role player than a featured part of the offense. She arrived in Lincoln in 2016 as an outside hitter and redshirted her first year. Stivrins also had a bit of an unruly streak. Later in her career, Cook said he hoped that he wouldn’t have to kick her off the team that first year.

The following season, she earned a starting spot but took a backseat to an experienced roster that included three All-Americans (Hunter, Annika Albrecht and Mikaela Foecke) and senior middle blocker Briana Holman.

“I think her first couple years, we just had really, really strong leadership and a veteran team,” Hunter said. “At that point, there wasn't as big of an opportunity for her to kind of step up, especially as a middle only being out there three rotations.”

Stivrins still found ways to make an impact on the court. She made the Big Ten all-freshman team and recorded nine kills in the 2017 national championship match, including two of Nebraska’s first three points on kills from the slide attack.

The following season, Stivrins became the No. 1 middle blocker for the Huskers and flourished. She was named a first-team All-American averaging 2.36 kills per set at a .421 clip. The season ended in disappointment as NU finished three points short against Stanford in the NCAA championship match.

* * *

Last weekend, Stivrins became just the second Nebraska player in the rally-scoring era to record at least 1,000 kills and 500 blocks, joining Melissa Elmer in the club.

Stivrins and Elmer are two of the better middles of the past 20 years at Nebraska, but they went about it in different ways. Elmer was a powerful, physical presence who imposed her will at the net with brute strength. Amber Rolfzen, a converted outside hitter, is also one of the Huskers’ better slide attackers in program history, both Cook and Hunter said.

Stivrins’ powerful attack is a combination of a strong core and a near-perfect alignment of motion among her torso, shoulder and elbow. Mix all that with her timing, elite athleticism and leaping ability, and Stivrins is almost unstoppable on the slide.

“I jump better off one foot than I do both feet,” she said. “When I am up there and we're in a rhythm and confidence is there, I can hit every shot on the court.”

* * *

After two years of significant improvement on the court, Cook began working with Stivrins on her leadership skills. She was named captain for her junior season, and Cook said Stivrins flourished in the new role and it changed how she viewed herself.

While most of the work of a captain happens behind closed doors, Stivrins’ leadership skills were on display that season before the fifth set of a match against Minnesota. She took over the team huddle, delivering a fiery pep talk about what needed to be done in the final set. The Huskers rallied for a victory on the road.

She was captain again for the spring 2021 season and asked her teammates not to vote for her as a captain this fall. They did anyway. Junior Madi Kubik said they have faith in Stivrins because she knows what it is like to play in the biggest moments.

“At one point, there were three or four people on our team that won national championships, and at this point, it's only Lauren,” Kubik said. “She knows what it takes to get to that point in a season and she knows how to win. She's the most competitive person on the floor. She just instills just the confidence in us, and we know she's been there and knows how to make it happen.”

* * *

After posting one of the most dominant seasons in Husker history, Stivrins had enough. During the final week of Nebraska’s spring 2021 season, her back was causing too much pain and she had enough of the medication required to deal with it all. She sat out the regional semifinal against Baylor before coming back in a season-ending loss against Texas.

The fact that she was barely practicing and dealing with intense back pain made her average of 3.18 kills per set at a .468 hitting percentage all the more impressive. For good measure, she added more than a block per set and earned first-team All-America honors again.

After the season, Stivrins underwent back surgery and went through an exhaustive rehab process that forced her to rebuild her body after losing 20 pounds. Cook said Stivrins’ rehab allowed her to come back more explosive and stronger.

When Stivrins debuted this season on Oct. 1 against Michigan, she didn’t miss a beat with 11 kills on 15 errorless swings. She received an ovation during the starting lineup introduction that was nearly equaled following her first kill of the match, which came on — what else — a slide attack.

“The Stivrins Slide — we’ve missed it,” Hames said after the match with a huge smile on her face. “We all have.”

While all kills are worth one point, the slide attack provides a little more juice than other attacks. Part of that is because the kill comes from Stivrins, who can be an emotional player, but usually, it is the result of an emphatic hit that sets off a big cheer.

Hames said while the crowd loves watching the Stivrins Slide, the Huskers get just as much from it.

“When she bounces those slides, it's just like a huge momentum changer,” she said. “It gets us hyped, and we usually chest bump or something.”

* * *

After the NCAA granted all players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID pandemic, Stivrins took most of the summer to decide if she was going to come back.

With a second chance at a normal senior year, she went through the exhaustive rehab process. While the final chapter will be written this month as the 10th-seeded Huskers navigate the NCAA tournament, the return was worth it.

Stivrins witnessed the Devaney Center crowd welcome her sister, Amber, when Georgia played in Lincoln for an early-season tournament. She helped NU finish second in the Big Ten and will likely add to her collection of individual honors.

Stivrins’ teammates pampered her and the other seniors before their match against Penn State on Senior Night. While a win was the most important part of the evening, Stivrins said she enjoyed her final go-around as a Husker with her parents in the stands and in front of a capacity crowd.

“They just made us feel so special and loved,” she said. “It was so cool to see. We really missed out on that last year so it was nice to have it. ... It was everything I wanted and more.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.