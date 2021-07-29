Lauren Stivrins' status for Nebraska volleyball still uncertain as she recovers from back injury

LINCOLN — When the Nebraska volleyball team opens fall camp in less than two weeks, Lauren Stivrins could be participating in drills or she might not even be in the gym.

She just doesn't know yet.

The All-America middle blocker underwent back surgery in May and is still recovering.

During the first episode of her podcast with Nicklin Hames — “On Set: with Nick and Lo” — Stivrins said she is focusing on rehabilitation and getting fully healthy before figuring out her plan. Stivrins hasn’t stepped on the court, ran or jumped since her surgery. Instead she’s been spending time in the pool and regaining her form.

“People are like, ‘Why haven't you made a decision? Why haven't you said anything?’ And it's because I don't know,” Stivrins said on the podcast, which was released Thursday. “I'm really taking it day by day. It would be nice to get back, but I'm not going to come back and play until I'm fully ready to do so, and I don't want to make an announcement and then have to go back on my word.”