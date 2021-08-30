Lexi Rodriguez — honored by Big Ten — makes quick impression for Husker volleyball

“That's a good sign,” Cook said. “As opposed to running all over the gym bump setting, which we did a lot of that last year. We got to be pretty good out of system because we've got a lot of practice on it.”

NU was betrayed by its passing during the biggest matches of the spring 2021 season, which in turn caused the offense to bog down.

It’s still early in the fall season, and the Huskers haven’t faced any elite competition, but Cook is encouraged by what he’s seen from the floor defense and passing so far.

“When you got eight people that can pass, and your four best are going to play, it helps them focus on passing,” he said.

When the Huskers needed to give Rodriguez a break or coaching tips, they could sub in Kenzie Knuckles — libero for the past two seasons — or Keonilei Akana.

The bigger challenge is trying to figure out how to utilize all of Rodriguez’s defensive creativity and skills.

“We're very disciplined on defense, and we're trying to decide how we turn her loose a little bit and let her read, because she's so good at reading,” Cook said.

Hames ramps up