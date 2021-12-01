Lexi Rodriguez is Big Ten defensive player of the year; 3 Huskers make All-Big Ten first team

Nebraska freshman Lexi Rodriguez was named Wednesday the Big Ten volleyball defensive player of the year, as voted on by the league's coaches.

She also joined teammates Madi Kubik and Lauren Stivrins on the 19-player All-Big Ten first team. Nebraska and Purdue were the only schools to place three on the first team, and this was the sixth straight year NU has had at least three first-teamers.

This is the fourth first-team honor for Stivrins, and Kubik was a second-team selection in 2019.

Rodriguez is the second freshman and first since 2002 to be the Big Ten defensive player of the year. She's also the second Husker to earn that award after Justine Wong-Orantes did in 2015 and 2016.

Rodriguez ranked sixth in the Big Ten in digs (4.46 per set) and had seven 20-dig matches. Her average increased in conference play as she ranked third in the Big Ten with 4.71 digs per set.

Husker setter Nicklin Hames made the eight-player second team. She was a first-team selection in 2019 and 2020.

Rodriguez and Lindsay Krause also made the seven-player all-freshman team. Nebraska was the only school with multiple selections to that squad.

Kayla Caffey was Nebraska's sportsmanship nominee.