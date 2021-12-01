 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexi Rodriguez is Big Ten defensive player of the year; 3 Huskers make All-Big Ten first team
1 comment
alert top story topical
VOLLEYBALL

Lexi Rodriguez is Big Ten defensive player of the year; 3 Huskers make All-Big Ten first team

Lexi Rodriguez

Nebraska freshman Lexi Rodriguez was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year and was one of three Huskers on the All-Big Ten first team.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jon Nyatawa and Lincoln Arneal discuss Creighton and Nebraska's brackets in the NCAA volleyball tournament.

Nebraska freshman Lexi Rodriguez was named Wednesday the Big Ten volleyball defensive player of the year, as voted on by the league's coaches.

She also joined teammates Madi Kubik and Lauren Stivrins on the 19-player All-Big Ten first team. Nebraska and Purdue were the only schools to place three on the first team, and this was the sixth straight year NU has had at least three first-teamers.

This is the fourth first-team honor for Stivrins, and Kubik was a second-team selection in 2019.

Rodriguez is the second freshman and first since 2002 to be the Big Ten defensive player of the year. She's also the second Husker to earn that award after Justine Wong-Orantes did in 2015 and 2016.

Rodriguez ranked sixth in the Big Ten in digs (4.46 per set) and had seven 20-dig matches. Her average increased in conference play as she ranked third in the Big Ten with 4.71 digs per set.

Husker setter Nicklin Hames made the eight-player second team. She was a first-team selection in 2019 and 2020.

Rodriguez and Lindsay Krause also made the seven-player all-freshman team. Nebraska was the only school with multiple selections to that squad.

Kayla Caffey was Nebraska's sportsmanship nominee.

In other conference awards, Minnesota's Stephanie Samedy was player of the year, Wisconsin's Sydney Hilley was setter of the year for the third straight time, Wisconsin's Julia Orzol was freshman of the year, and Purdue's Dave Shondell was coach of the year.

Nebraska opens the NCAA tournament Friday at 7 p.m. against Campbell in the Devaney Center.

1 comment

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert