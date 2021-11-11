Lexi Sun isn't taking anything for granted in her extra season with Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN — When Lexi Sun announced she would be coming back for her super senior year, she couldn’t have imagined that her final season at Nebraska would unfold as it has.
The two-time All-American had an up-and-down nonconference season and lost her starting spot to freshman Ally Batenhorst when the Big Ten season started. Sun took on a new role as a supportive bench player, entering matches as a serving specialist or late-match substitute.
However, Sun never gave up and after solid performances in the practice gym and at Minnesota, she reentered the starting lineup last week against Illinois and Ohio State. Now, Sun will start in her first home match since Sept. 18 against Louisville on Friday night when the No. 11 Huskers host Maryland at 6 p.m.
The 6-foot-2 outside hitter said this year has been the most challenging, but also the best season for her. Throughout that journey, she said she’s learned a lot.
“I've been able to take a new perspective and really just learn how to be a good teammate and support no matter what role that is,” Sun said on Thursday in her first interview with the media in more than two months. “A lot of the time I talk about how there's more to life than just volleyball and I think that's been really put to the test this season for me. It's been a great opportunity to be a leader and to help my teammates out anyway.”
At the start of the Big Ten season, NU coach John Cook didn’t have any specific conversation with Sun to let her know that Batenhorst would be starting but stated in the preseason that the best players would play all year.
Sun said the role change for her was difficult at first, but she began to focus on not losing hope and figuring out how she could help out the team. Despite her reserve role, the Encinitas, Calif. native has appeared in all but two matches this season.
In her first Big Ten start, Sun tied a team-high with 11 kills and hit .303 with just one error against the Illini. The performance was her best since the second week of the season. Cook said when Sun is on, she’s like a great baseball player — she can hit for power as well as for singles. When she’s hitting multiple types of shots, she’s hard to defend.
After the match, NU coach John Cook said Sun was on a mission and he expected her to play well because she had been playing with more effort and focus in practice in recent weeks.
“She's coming in and getting after it every day and that's been a challenge for her in the past,” Cook said on Thursday. “She senses that we're getting down to the end of her super senior year and she wants to be on the court and have an impact.”
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik said when Sun is locked in she brings a lot of fire to the team and can help the Huskers reach a new level down the stretch.
“We've all seen her play at a really, really high level for a long period of time,” Kubik said. “She can be a really big shift for us offensively and take over a match.”
Now with just six regular-season matches left, Sun isn’t taking anything for granted. She is being intentional and trying not to go through the motions with everything she does from playing in matches, going through drills in practice or watching film.
“The biggest thing for me now is just being really, really grateful for every opportunity that I do have — to play and be out there with the girls and to play in a full Bob Devaney Sports Center because it's almost over for me,” she said. “Just really appreciating every second that I do get to play.”
Fear the turtle block
Maryland (18-8, 6-8) will pose a tough challenge for the Huskers as it leads the nation with 3.08 blocks per set. The Terrapins feature the top individual blocker in senior Rainelle Jones, who averages 1.72 blocks per set.
Cook said they came up with three versions of its trash can drill to make its hitters figure out how to hit out of tough situations.
“It puts them in those situations so they have to get out of a big block,” Cook said. “We thought it would be more challenging and force them to have a lot of energy and fun and have their teammates help them try and be creative.”
Stivrins serving
Lauren Stivrins’ reached the final step in her comeback last week as the Huskers (17-6, 11-3) unleashed her at the service line. After focusing initially on attack and blocking, Stivrins showed progress during the serve-and-pass practice earlier that day and got the green light against Illinois.
The senior middle blocker served a 6-0 run, including two aces, in the third set against the Illini that flipped a 20-17 deficit and set up a sweep.
“She's 6-foot-4, so the angle’s different,” Cook said. “When she gets it up there and hits it at that angle, It is really hard (to pass).”
Kubik squared
Madi Kubik could barely contain her smile when talking about having her sister, Hayden, officially join the Nebraska program on Wednesday after signing her National Letter of Intent. The pair played one year together at West Des Moines Valley High School and will get another chance next season.
Kubik said she played a hands-off role in her sister’s recruitment but was excited that the Huskers ended up being the best fit. However, the elder sister made it clear who the better player was between the two of them.
“She's never beat me one-on-one,” Madi said. “Starting when we were 8, we would play over the big couch like in our basement, the big sectional. Eventually, my parents just took everything off the walls because picture frames were shattered. That was kind of our thing.”