Lexi Sun isn't taking anything for granted in her extra season with Nebraska volleyball

At the start of the Big Ten season, NU coach John Cook didn’t have any specific conversation with Sun to let her know that Batenhorst would be starting but stated in the preseason that the best players would play all year.

Sun said the role change for her was difficult at first, but she began to focus on not losing hope and figuring out how she could help out the team. Despite her reserve role, the Encinitas, Calif. native has appeared in all but two matches this season.

In her first Big Ten start, Sun tied a team-high with 11 kills and hit .303 with just one error against the Illini. The performance was her best since the second week of the season. Cook said when Sun is on, she’s like a great baseball player — she can hit for power as well as for singles. When she’s hitting multiple types of shots, she’s hard to defend.

After the match, NU coach John Cook said Sun was on a mission and he expected her to play well because she had been playing with more effort and focus in practice in recent weeks.

“She's coming in and getting after it every day and that's been a challenge for her in the past,” Cook said on Thursday. “She senses that we're getting down to the end of her super senior year and she wants to be on the court and have an impact.”