Lincoln Arneal's Big Ten volleyball rankings, Feb. 1

After going more than a full calendar year without Big Ten volleyball, the league finally returned to action in January. The conference set an ambitious schedule, with 154 matches over 11 weeks and little room for error.

So far, the results have been generally positive, but there is room to worry, as 10 matches were postponed and three teams have dealt with COVID-19 problems. Whether teams can make up those matches is yet to be determined. It’s difficult to gauge their appetite to squeeze in two midweek matches before resuming with regularly scheduled weekend games.

So far, Wisconsin and Minnesota have shown they are among the best in the nation, while several other teams, including Nebraska, have the potential to make a run to the league crown. We don’t have a nonconference schedule to figure out how the league stacks up, plus two teams haven’t played a match yet, so these rankings include a bit of projection as well as results. We’ll be back in a month to see how much volleyball is played and what we’ve learned.

1. Wisconsin (4-0)