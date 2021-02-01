Lincoln Arneal's Big Ten volleyball rankings, Feb. 1

After going more than a full calendar year without Big Ten volleyball, the league finally returned to action in January. The conference set an ambitious schedule, with 154 matches over 11 weeks and little room for error.
So far, the results have been generally positive, but there is room to worry, as 10 matches were postponed and three teams have dealt with COVID-19 problems. Whether teams can make up those matches is yet to be determined. It’s difficult to gauge their appetite to squeeze in two midweek matches before resuming with regularly scheduled weekend games.
So far, Wisconsin and Minnesota have shown they are among the best in the nation, while several other teams, including Nebraska, have the potential to make a run to the league crown. We don’t have a nonconference schedule to figure out how the league stacks up, plus two teams haven’t played a match yet, so these rankings include a bit of projection as well as results. We’ll be back in a month to see how much volleyball is played and what we’ve learned.
1. Wisconsin (4-0)
The top-ranked Badgers have been dominant the first two weekends. They won all six sets against No. 13 Purdue and finally dropped their first set Saturday against Illinois. The Badgers return all their key players from a run to the national championship match led by Dana Rettke and Syndey Hilley, who were the Big Ten player and setter of the first week.
2. Minnesota (4-0)
The Gophers haven’t really been challenged this season with double sweeps of Michigan State and Maryland. The usual suspects, Stephanie Samedy and Regan Pittman, have anchored Minnesota, but two freshmen are playing major roles: 6-foot-3 setter Melani Shaffmaster and 6-foot-5 outside hitter Taylor Landfair. The No. 7 Gophers also feature former Nebraska setter Hunter Atherton, who transferred after two seasons at North Carolina.
3. Nebraska (2-0)
After a solid first weekend, the Huskers spent the second round of matches on the sideline after a positive test from Northwestern. They looked sharp at times against Indiana but didn’t dominate the Hoosiers. Lexi Sun looks like she took another step forward on the attack and serving. The Huskers will need to figure out the right combination at middle blocker and right side to compete with the top squads.
4. Penn State (0-0)
We have yet to see the Nittany Lions because of COVID-19 cases. Penn State should have lots of talent, though, with three juniors making the preseason All-Big Ten team: MB Serena Gray, MB Kaitlyn Hord and OH Jonni Parker. The ninth-ranked Nittany Lions are scheduled to start the season against Illinois this weekend.
5. Purdue (2-2)
The 13th-ranked Boilermakers got hosed by Wisconsin the first weekend but bounced back with two sweeps of Iowa, the first time they had won in straight sets against the Hawkeyes since 2013. It’s difficult to draw too much from the Boilermakers, as they played the best and worst teams to start the season. Purdue hit .112 in two matches against Wisconsin and .423 against Iowa.
6. Michigan (0-0)
Another team we haven’t seen yet this year, and it will be almost two more weeks before the Wolverines play. The entire athletic department is on pause until Feb. 7. Assuming there are no further outbreaks, No. 21 Michigan will get in a handful of practices before it opens the season against Purdue on Feb. 13.
7. Northwestern (2-0)
A positive COVID-19 test deprived everyone of a showdown of the top two defensive teams (Northwestern and Nebraska) in the league. Northwestern had a solid showing to start the year against Rutgers, doing what it should against a lower-tier team and having great stats to show from it. Temi Thomas-Ailara leads the league with 4.83 kills per set.
8. Illinois (2-2)
The Illini started off strong by winning a pair of four-set matches against Iowa. Then much like Purdue, the Illini ran into the Wisconsin buzz saw early this season, but Illinois did claim a set off the Badgers. Senior outside hitter Megan Cooney is averaging 3.75 kills per set, which is up from her career-best of 2.94 last season.
9. Ohio State (3-0)
The Buckeyes are undefeated this season, but it hasn’t been easy. They needed five sets in both matches to hold off Maryland. Then OSU had to reshuffle its schedule after its matches against Penn State were postponed. It moved up matches against Michigan State and claimed the first one on Sunday. They play again Monday.
10. Indiana (1-3)
The Hoosiers looked feisty against Nebraska but couldn’t get over the hump. They then split a series against Rutgers, both matches going to four sets. Indiana is young and will take its lumps, but it has talent.
11. Rutgers (1-3)
The Scarlet Knights picked up the program's first win against Indiana and also gave first-year coach Caitlin Schweihofer her first victory. Though it lost the rematch the next day, Rutgers recorded its highest hitting percentage in Big Ten play with a .314 clip.
12. Michigan State (0-3)
The Spartans drew a tough opening weekend against Minnesota. On Sunday in a rescheduled match against Ohio State, MSU was easily swept. The Spartans rank near the bottom in offense and defense and lack explosive playmakers.
13. Maryland (0-4)
The schedule has not been kind. The Terrapins nearly pulled off an upset during the first weekend against Ohio State but couldn’t win either fifth set. They were then swept by the Gophers. Now they get to travel to Nebraska this week. Rainelle Jones has provided defense in the middle with 1.69 blocks per set, second-best in the conference.