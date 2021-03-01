Lincoln Arneal's Big Ten volleyball rankings, March 1

On a weekend when the Big Ten could have celebrated the halfway point of a season unlike any other, more than half the teams didn’t play — four of the seven series were postponed because of COVID-19. The Huskers, who haven’t had any positive tests during the season, could have prevented an idle weekend by moving up matches against Illinois in place of Wisconsin, and making up matches against Northwestern next weekend, but the Big Ten didn’t shift any matches. Now, the season looks like it will be a battle of survival and which team can remain healthy. Four teams have played all 12 scheduled matches so far — Iowa, Purdue, Indiana and Rutgers. Ohio State had a series postponed and will play a makeup match Wednesday. On the other side, Michigan has played five matches after sitting out the first three weekends of the season.