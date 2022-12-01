 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical

Live updates: Nebraska vs. Delaware State in NCAA volleyball tournament

  Updated
  0

The hunt for Nebraska volleyball's sixth national title begins tonight!

The No. 2 seed Huskers open the 2022 NCAA volleyball tournament tonight against Delaware State.

Nebraska, in the Louisville Regional, will host the first two rounds of the tournament in Lincoln.

Scroll down for live updates from Devaney Center, photos and more!

Nebraska vs. Delaware State

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Lincoln, Devaney Center

TV | Radio: ESPN+ | Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)

