Nebraska volleyball is back in the Sweet 16!

The No. 2 seed Huskers will take on No. 3 Oregon in the round of 16 at the Louisville Regional today at 10 a.m.!

If Nebraska advances to the Elite Eight, the Huskers will take on the winner of No. 1 seed Louisville and No. 4 Baylor.

Scroll down for live updates, photos and more!

Nebraska vs. Oregon

When: Thursday at 10 a.m.

Where: Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! Center