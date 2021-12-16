Live updates: Nebraska vs. Pitt in Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament

Tenth-seeded Nebraska volleyball takes on No. 3 seed Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. tonight in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.
The Huskers (25-7) own a 13-0 record against the Panthers (30-3), but the two last faced each other in regular-season match in 2015.
NU advanced to the national semifinals with a four-set win over former Big 12 rival Texas. The win avenged a Nebraska loss in the 2020-21 regional final to the Longhorns.
Scroll down on this page for our preview links and a live feed of updates from the match.
Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!