Live updates: Nebraska vs. Pitt in Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament
VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Arneal previews Nebraska's semifinal game against Pittsburgh in Columbus, Ohio.

Tenth-seeded Nebraska volleyball takes on No. 3 seed Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. tonight in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.

The Huskers (25-7) own a 13-0 record against the Panthers (30-3), but the two last faced each other in regular-season match in 2015.

NU advanced to the national semifinals with a four-set win over former Big 12 rival Texas. The win avenged a Nebraska loss in the 2020-21 regional final to the Longhorns.

Scroll down on this page for our preview links and a live feed of updates from the match.

» Breaking down Nebraska volleyball vs. Pittsburgh in the Final Four

» Nebraska volleyball's back-row defense will have work cut out for it against Pitt

» Shatel: This may be the best Husker volleyball team, and not just because of talent

» Huskers, Bluejays and Mavericks earn volleyball All-America honors

