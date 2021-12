In a rematch of last season's regional final, Nebraska volleyball will again take on Texas at 9 p.m. tonight in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

The 10th-seeded Huskers swept Illinois for the third time this season to advance to face the second-seeded Longhorns, who pulled off a reverse sweep of Washington on Thursday.

Scroll down on this page for our preview links and a live feed of updates from the match.