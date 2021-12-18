Live updates: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in NCAA volleyball championship

For the third time this season, Nebraska volleyball will take on Wisconsin, but this time for the national title.

The 10th-seeded Huskers will face the fourth-seeded Badgers at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the NCAA volleyball championship in Columbus, Ohio.

Nebraska advanced to the championship match with a four-set win over No. 3 seed Pittsburgh, while Wisconsin won a five-set thriller over No. 1 seed Louisville to play for their first national title.

Dating back to 2017, Wisconsin has won the last seven matches between the two Big Ten foes with Nebraska only winning one set of the Badgers this season.