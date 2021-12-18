 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in NCAA volleyball championship
0 comments
featured topical
VOLLEYBALL

Live updates: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in NCAA volleyball championship

  • 0

Lincoln Arneal previews the national volleyball championship match between Nebraska and Wisconsin on Saturday night.

For the third time this season, Nebraska volleyball will take on Wisconsin, but this time for the national title.

The 10th-seeded Huskers will face the fourth-seeded Badgers at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the NCAA volleyball championship in Columbus, Ohio.

Nebraska advanced to the championship match with a four-set win over No. 3 seed Pittsburgh, while Wisconsin won a five-set thriller over No. 1 seed Louisville to play for their first national title.

Dating back to 2017, Wisconsin has won the last seven matches between the two Big Ten foes with Nebraska only winning one set of the Badgers this season. 

Scroll down on this page for our preview links and a live feed of updates from the match.

» Round 3 of Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: This time for the national volleyball championship

» Chatelain: Absorbing 60-mph spikes? Liberos are the MVPs on the volleyball court

» Chatelain: Nebraska volleyball reminds Husker fans what greatness looks and feels like

» Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez named AVCA freshman of the year

» Time, TV coverage for Nebraska volleyball vs. Wisconsin in the national championship

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert