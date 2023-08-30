It's Volleyball Day in Nebraska!

The action starts at 4:30 p.m. when UNK will take on Wayne State in an exhibition match.

No. 5 Nebraska will face off with Omaha at 7 p.m. That match will be broadcast on BTN.

Scroll down for live updates from the matches, plus analysis, video, photos and more! Plus check out what The World-Herald reporters are saying on X, formerly Twitter, here!

Live updates: Wayne State vs. UNK

Set 2

3-2 UNK: The Lopers responded to losing Game 1 by grabbing the first two points in the second.

8-7 UNK: The teams continued to traded points back and forth with UNK maintaining a slight edge.

14-11 Wayne State: The Wildcats evened the set for the first time at 8-8 and grabbed their first lead at 10-9, though UNK responded immediately. Wayne State then scored three straight. The teams took a timeout and traded kills by Ferguson and Bellar.

18-12 Wayne State: The Wildcats continued to pull away, going on a 4-1 run.

Stay tuned for more live updates as the match continues.

Set 1

5-0 UNK: UNK's Peyton Neff opened Volleyball Day in Nebraska with an ace as the Lopers grabbed an early lead with a 5-0 run.

7-3 UNK: The Wildcats got on the board with a block by Taya Beller and Chanatee Robles. But UNK continued to hold the edge despite service error by Jensen Rowse and an ace by Wayne State's Celeste Friesen.

8-7 UNK: Wayne State closed the gap, scoring four straight with three kills and a block.

10-10 tie: Wayne State grabbed their first lead of the match with a kill by Kelsie Cada, but UNK answered with a kill by Jaden Ferguson and then two teams traded points to tie the set at 10.

13-12 Wayne State: The two teams traded points back and forth.

16-14 Wayne State: The Wildcats pulled slightly ahead, taking advantage of UNK attack errors and a service error by Havyn Heinz. Wayne State also had a service error by Abby Rose.

20-15 Wayne State: Wayne State continued to hold the lead, scoring three straight. The run included two kills by Maggie Brahmer.

23-17 Wayne State: Kills by Cada and Brahmer helped the Wildcats maintain the lead.

25-17 Wayne State: The Wildcats closed out the set with two straight kills by Cada and Robles.

Happy Volleyball Day in Nebraska!



08/30/2023



Nebraska Kearney 🆚 Wayne State

🏟️ Memorial Stadium

Nebraska Kearney 🆚 Wayne State

🏟️ Memorial Stadium

📍Lincoln, Nebraska

Prematch update

Volleyball Day in Nebraska starts in 30 minutes with Wayne State and UNK taking the court at Memorial Stadium.

Weather in Lincoln is currently 85° with wind blowing southward at 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity is at 48%.