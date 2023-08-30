It's Volleyball Day in Nebraska!
The action starts at 4:30 p.m. when UNK will take on Wayne State in an exhibition match.
No. 5 Nebraska will face off with Omaha at 7 p.m. That match will be broadcast on BTN.
Scroll down for live updates from the matches, plus analysis, video, photos and more! Plus check out what The World-Herald reporters are saying on X, formerly Twitter, here!
Live updates: Wayne State vs. UNK
Set 2
3-2 UNK: The Lopers responded to losing Game 1 by grabbing the first two points in the second.
8-7 UNK: The teams continued to traded points back and forth with UNK maintaining a slight edge.
14-11 Wayne State: The Wildcats evened the set for the first time at 8-8 and grabbed their first lead at 10-9, though UNK responded immediately. Wayne State then scored three straight. The teams took a timeout and traded kills by Ferguson and Bellar.
18-12 Wayne State: The Wildcats continued to pull away, going on a 4-1 run.
Stay tuned for more live updates as the match continues.
Set 1
5-0 UNK: UNK's Peyton Neff opened Volleyball Day in Nebraska with an ace as the Lopers grabbed an early lead with a 5-0 run.
7-3 UNK: The Wildcats got on the board with a block by Taya Beller and Chanatee Robles. But UNK continued to hold the edge despite service error by Jensen Rowse and an ace by Wayne State's Celeste Friesen.
8-7 UNK: Wayne State closed the gap, scoring four straight with three kills and a block.
10-10 tie: Wayne State grabbed their first lead of the match with a kill by Kelsie Cada, but UNK answered with a kill by Jaden Ferguson and then two teams traded points to tie the set at 10.
13-12 Wayne State: The two teams traded points back and forth.
16-14 Wayne State: The Wildcats pulled slightly ahead, taking advantage of UNK attack errors and a service error by Havyn Heinz. Wayne State also had a service error by Abby Rose.
20-15 Wayne State: Wayne State continued to hold the lead, scoring three straight. The run included two kills by Maggie Brahmer.
23-17 Wayne State: Kills by Cada and Brahmer helped the Wildcats maintain the lead.
25-17 Wayne State: The Wildcats closed out the set with two straight kills by Cada and Robles.
Happy Volleyball Day in Nebraska!— The MIAA (@TheMIAA) August 30, 2023
08/30/2023
Nebraska Kearney 🆚 Wayne State
🏟️ Memorial Stadium
📍Lincoln, Nebraska #LopsUp x #BringYourAGame pic.twitter.com/4VbUlqWbjV
Prematch update
Volleyball Day in Nebraska starts in 30 minutes with Wayne State and UNK taking the court at Memorial Stadium.
Weather in Lincoln is currently 85° with wind blowing southward at 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity is at 48%.
Some team photos just hit different. @UNKvolleyball @UNK_Athletics pic.twitter.com/u6oNb0fLAV— University of Nebraska at Kearney (@UNKearney) August 30, 2023
The calm before the storm. #VolleyballDayInNebraska #MaxOut pic.twitter.com/HM7lSSsxt9— WSC Wildcat Volleyball (@WSCWildcatVB) August 30, 2023