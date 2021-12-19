 Skip to main content
Long Beach State hires Husker volleyball assistant Tyler Hildebrand as head coach
VOLLEYBALL

Long Beach State hires Husker volleyball assistant Tyler Hildebrand as head coach

121921-owh-spo-nuvolley58 (copy)

Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand reacts to a call during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA

Adam looks at the five-set battle as the Huskers fall short against Wisconsin.

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook’s lead assistant, Tyler Hildebrand, became the new women’s coach at Long Beach State, the school announced Sunday night.

Hildebrand, associate head coach for the last two seasons, is returning to his alma mater, a one-time volleyball power that has struggled in recent years. Hildebrand had worked extensively with NU’s setters in recent years.

