Maryland surges, Iowa flops: A look at Big Ten volleyball midway through the season

As teams turn the corner for the second five weeks, here are some of the noteworthy teams, events and leaders for awards from the first half of the Big Ten season:

Biggest surprise

Maryland, 17-5, 5-5. The Terrapins were tied for last in the preseason Big Ten poll. Then they went undefeated in nonconference play and started the Big Ten season off with the upset of the year so far by knocking off then-No. 2 Wisconsin. Maryland took Penn State to five sets, but another big win has been elusive. Its success has been built on its blocking defense, as it leads the nation with 3.18 blocks per set. Senior middle blocker Rainelle Jones is No. 1 in the country in blocks at 1.81.

Honorable mentions: Michigan State’s upset of Purdue. Michigan’s win over Minnesota.

Biggest disappointment

Iowa, 2-18, 0-10. Most of the league is playing to their expectations from the preseason poll, but the Hawkeyes have struggled greatly. They’ve pushed several teams to extra points but haven’t broken through with a win. In fact, Iowa has won only three sets in 10 Big Ten matches, two of which came in the league opener against Illinois. But at least one of the Hawkeyes’ two wins this year came against Iowa State.

Player of the year