Maryland surges, Iowa flops: A look at Big Ten volleyball midway through the season

LINCOLN — In the Big Ten, there is never a time for a breather.
Just when a team might think they can take a break, a top-15 team is looming around the corner.
Halfway through the 2021 season, five Big Ten teams are ranked in the top half of the latest coaches poll, with two others receiving votes.
No. 6 Nebraska navigated the first portion undefeated and sits one game ahead of No. 3 Wisconsin. No. 13 Penn State and No. 11 Minnesota are tied for third at 7-3 and are followed by a trio of 6-4 teams: No. 9 Ohio State, No. 12 Purdue and Illinois.
Last weekend started to separate some of the top teams in the league. Wisconsin and Minnesota hosted Ohio State and Penn State. The Badgers went 2-0, while OSU lost both matches. The Gophers and PSU split the weekend. Meanwhile, Nebraska topped Purdue in four sets.
“We're going to be playing top-10 teams every week now pretty much for the rest of the season,” NU coach John Cook said Saturday. “(Beating Purdue is) a good confidence builder for us. At times we had three freshmen out there, so it's good for them to understand what Big Ten volleyball is about and the level they're gonna have to play at every night.”
As teams turn the corner for the second five weeks, here are some of the noteworthy teams, events and leaders for awards from the first half of the Big Ten season:
Biggest surprise
Maryland, 17-5, 5-5. The Terrapins were tied for last in the preseason Big Ten poll. Then they went undefeated in nonconference play and started the Big Ten season off with the upset of the year so far by knocking off then-No. 2 Wisconsin. Maryland took Penn State to five sets, but another big win has been elusive. Its success has been built on its blocking defense, as it leads the nation with 3.18 blocks per set. Senior middle blocker Rainelle Jones is No. 1 in the country in blocks at 1.81.
Honorable mentions: Michigan State’s upset of Purdue. Michigan’s win over Minnesota.
Biggest disappointment
Iowa, 2-18, 0-10. Most of the league is playing to their expectations from the preseason poll, but the Hawkeyes have struggled greatly. They’ve pushed several teams to extra points but haven’t broken through with a win. In fact, Iowa has won only three sets in 10 Big Ten matches, two of which came in the league opener against Illinois. But at least one of the Hawkeyes’ two wins this year came against Iowa State.
Player of the year
Stephanie Samedy, Minnesota. The fifth-year senior opposite hitter is averaging a career-best 4.67 kills per set this season for the Gophers. While her hitting percentage slipped 36 points to .243 from last year, when she was the player of the year, her digs have increased to 3.45 per set. She’s recorded two 20-kill, 20-dig performances this year, including Sunday in a four-set win over No. 6 Ohio State.
Nebraska’s best candidate: Madi Kubik. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter has twice been named Big Ten player of the week in October. She leads the conference with 4.48 kills per set in league play. Kubik’s ascension has been one of the key reasons the Huskers went 10-0 in the first half of the season.
Other candidates: Dana Rettke, Wisconsin; Emily Londot, Ohio State; Kaitlyn Hord, Penn State.
Freshman of the year
Julia Orzol, Wisconsin. The Olsztyn, Poland, native is second among the Badgers with 3.49 kills and 2.24 digs per set during league play. She’s hitting just .200, but her all-around game has made sure that Wisconsin hasn’t dropped off after Molly Haggerty graduated.
Nebraska’s best candidates: The Huskers have two choices: Libero Lexi Rodriguez and opposite Lindsay Krause. Rodriguez has been the backbone of the Huskers' floor defense, which leads the league in digs per set. She regularly makes several impressive digs each set to keep rallies alive. Krause has provided stability in the front row and is the Huskers' No. 2 attacker. She is also the only non-middle blocker in the top 10 of hitting percentage in league play. Krause is eighth, hitting .346. Rodriguez has been recognized three times as the Big Ten freshman of the week, while Krause earned the honor once.
Another candidate: Arica Davis, Ohio State.
Setter of the year
Sydney Hilley, Wisconsin. The Badger super senior will likely make it three in a row as the league’s best setter. She leads the NCAA with 12.1 assists per set and also averages 2.22 digs per set. She has a lot of weapons to use but has managed the offense well, as the Badgers are hitting .305 this season.
Nebraska’s best candidate: Nicklin Hames. It took the NU senior until her fourth year to receive weekly league honors, but she was recognized twice this month. After an early injury, Hames has grown with the Huskers’ offense in conference play, with six of their top seven hitting percentages coming against Big Ten opponents.
Other candidates: Mac Podraza, Ohio State; Gabby Blossom, Penn State.
Defensive player of the year
Rainelle Jones, Maryland. This is perhaps the most wide-open category, as Jones is the only repeat honoree of the 11 winners over nine weeks. She leads the nation in blocking for the best blocking team in the NCAA. If the Terrapins could pull off another upset or two in the second half, she could stay atop the mass of great defenders.
Nebraska’s best candidate: Rodriguez. She’s been the most valuable defender every match and was recognized Monday as the Big Ten defensive player of the week. Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey also received a weekly award earlier this season, but the Huskers’ freshman libero has been the most consistent defender. Her emergence has allowed NU to play up to three defensive specialists and limit opponents to a league-best .146 hitting percentage during conference matches.
Other candidates: CC McGraw, Minnesota; Jena Otec, Purdue, Lauren Barnes, Wisconsin.