VOLLEYBALL

Middle blocker Ayden Ames commits to Nebraska volleyball

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska volleyball has added another commit to their 2024 recruiting class.

Prosper (Texas) High School middle blocker Ayden Ames announced on Twitter Saturday that she has committed to the Huskers. 

Ames, 6-foot-4, is ranked in the top-10 nationally by two recruiting sites — No. 5 by Prepvolleyball.com and No. 7 from Prep Dig. She has also been invited to tryout for the U.S. U19 national team this summer.

Ames joins Olivia Mauch (libero from Bennington) and Skyler Pierce (outside hitter from Lenexa, Kansas) in the class.

