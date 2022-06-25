Middle blocker Ayden Ames commits to Nebraska volleyball

Nebraska volleyball has added another commit to their 2024 recruiting class.
Prosper (Texas) High School middle blocker Ayden Ames announced on Twitter Saturday that she has committed to the Huskers.
Ames, 6-foot-4, is ranked in the top-10 nationally by two recruiting sites — No. 5 by
Prepvolleyball.com and No. 7 from Prep Dig. She has also been invited to tryout for the U.S. U19 national team this summer.
Ames joins Olivia Mauch (libero from Bennington) and Skyler Pierce (outside hitter from Lenexa, Kansas) in the class.
Looking back at the last five seasons of Nebraska volleyball
2021
2021 Record: 26-8 AVCA All-Americans: First team: Lexi Rodriguez. Second team: Kayla Caffey. Third team: Madi Kubik. Honorable mention: Nicklin Hames.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Wisconsin in the national championship.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020-21
2020-21 Record: 16-3 AVCA All-Americans: First team: Lauren Stivrins. Second team: Nicklin Hames. Third team: Lexi Sun. Honorable mention: Madi Kubik.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Texas in the regional final of the NCAA tournament, ranked No. 6 in nation at end of season, regular season was played in the spring and featured only Big Ten opponents due to COVID-19
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
2019 Record: 28-5 AVCA All-Americans: Second team: Lauren Stivrins. Third team: Lexi Sun. Honorable mention: Nicklin Hames, Madi Kubik.
Notables: Season ended with loss to Wisconsin in the regional final of the NCAA tournament, ranked No. 5 in the nation at end of the season
LINCOLN ARNEAL, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
2018 Record: 29-7 AVCA All-Americans: First team: Mikaela Foecke, Lauren Stivrins. Third team: Kenzie Maloney. Honorable mention: Nicklin Hames.
Notables: Fell to Stanford in the NCAA tournament championship, ranked No. 2 in nation at end of the season
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
2017 Record: 32-4 AVCA All-Americans: First team: Kelly Hunter. Second team: Annika Albrecht, Mikaela Foecke. Honorable mention: Briana Holman.
Notables: Won program's fifth NCAA title, ranked No. 1 in the nation at end of the season, tied for the Big Ten regular season title
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
