Nebraska All-American Kayla Caffey enters transfer portal due to lack of scholarship

LINCOLN — After months of waiting for clarity on Kayla Caffey’s playing status, it appears there is a resolution for the Huskers.

The second-team All-American entered her name in the transfer portal Tuesday as a grad transfer, making her eligible to play for any school this fall. A press release from Nebraska late Thursday night confirmed her decision.

“Kayla’s situation has been unlike any other we’ve ever dealt with before because of her medical redshirt, her transfer and the COVID year,” coach John Cook said in a press release. “Obviously, we took our time with this to make sure it was the right decision for everybody.

“Ultimately, Kayla has chosen to move on from Nebraska, and I support her and am proud of her and the accomplishments she’s achieved both on and off the court at Nebraska. She has a lot of options on the table whether that be play one more year in college, become a professional volleyball player or begin her career in education, which she has worked very hard at preparing for over the years earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. Kayla will do big things, and I wish her all the best.”

In an Instagram post on Friday, Caffey thanked fans, her teammates and coaches and said she was proud to be part of the Nebraska program. Caffey said she was informed by the NU coaches a few weeks ago that they were unable to offer her a scholarship for the fall.

“Although unexpected and untimely, I have faith that everything will work out,” Caffey wrote. “I am so excited to see what is next for me!”

Caffey finished her sixth year of college volleyball in December and earned her master's degree in teaching, learning and teacher's education. She went through the beach season with the Huskers and spring practice, however, she did not dress for NU’s exhibition in April. Cook said Caffey's eligibility was a complex situation involving lots of moving parts.

In late May, the coach said the NCAA granted her a waiver for a seventh season but there was still a decision to be made between Nebraska and Caffey. Last week during his monthly podcast with his daughter Lauren Cook West, John Cook said: “The ball is in her court.”

The start of fall camp is about a week out for most programs.

Caffey, from the Chicago area, redshirted her freshman year at Missouri in 2016. After earning SEC all-freshman honors in 2017, she missed all of 2018 with an injury and was awarded a medical redshirt. She played one more season at Missouri and earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education before transferring to Nebraska.