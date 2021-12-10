Nebraska and Texas meet — once again — for a trip to volleyball's Final Four

One familiar face is a different player for the rematch. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins tallied seven kills in the spring, but underwent back surgery shortly after and had to rebuild her body to get back into playing shape.

She also has recently unleashed a new weapon from the service line. Stivrins recorded three aces against the Illini, a feat only eclipsed by four her sophomore season, and ran off serving streaks of six and four.

“We experienced it in practice because she'll go on serving runs like that against us,” Kubik said. “It was really exciting for us to see her go on a run like that and give us so much energy and momentum for her going back there and just trusting it and going after it, and I think that was contagious with the rest of the group.”

Even though this group is experiencing the postseason for the first time together, Krause said she is enjoying the ride and each opportunity with her teammates.

“Our relationships that we have with one another just makes it so special to be able to play each game,” she said. “We know that every game we win is just another match we get to play on the court together.”