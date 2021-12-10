Nebraska and Texas meet — once again — for a trip to volleyball's Final Four

Eight months later, Nebraska and Texas are running it back in another regional final.
After the Longhorns earned a four-set win in April in Omaha, the two former Big 12 rivals will meet Saturday at 9 p.m. at Gregory Gym in Austin, Texas, with another trip to the Final Four on the line.
Even though the 10th-seeded Huskers enter the match as an underdog against No. 2 Texas, junior outside hitter Madi Kubik said they are concentrating on playing with joy and trusting each other.
“I think we are just more focused on the things we can do,” Kubik said. “We're gonna scout them, but (we are going to) worry about the things that we can do and focusing on each other and not really caring what the rankings are.”
This is the sixth time the teams have met in the postseason. Texas holds a 3-2 advantage in the matches, but both of the Huskers’ victories came in national title matches.
Texas will look nearly identical to the team that finished as national runners-up in the spring. But Nebraska has undergone a big makeover in hopes of avenging the loss and advancing past the regional final for the first time since 2018.
The Longhorns (27-1) feature all the same key players from April’s match. Juniors Logan Eggleston and Skyler Fields each recorded 18 kills against Nebraska. On Thursday, Eggleston led the Longhorns with 20 kills and Fields added 15 in a five-set victory against Washington.
Also back are senior Brionne Butler and juniors Asjia O'Neal and Molly Phillips, who each had at least seven kills in the regional semifinals. Running the show is junior setter Jhenna Gabriel, while senior Sydney Petersen and sophomore Nalani Iosia anchor the back row.
Texas’ experience came in handy against Washington as UT rallied from down 2-0 and 15-10 in the third set to earn a reverse sweep.
The Huskers (24-7) have been transformed with the injection of a top-rated recruiting class, as three freshmen have started each of NU’s NCAA tournament matches. After some initial shaky play, the rookies have proven to be up to the occasion this postseason.
NU coach John Cook said even when their routine gets broken — like waiting an extra 90 minutes for the Washington-Texas match to end — the freshmen have handled their first NCAA tournament well.
“I think the first night against Campbell there were a lot of nerves, but they've settled down and they look really, really comfortable out there,” Cook said following NU’s sweep over Illinois. “They're just playing into it.”
Each of those three freshmen has had a big impact this postseason.
Libero Lexi Rodriguez, the Big Ten defensive player of the year, is averaging four digs per set, including 18 against Florida State in the second round.
Outside hitter Ally Batenhorst was inserted back into the starting lineup before the tournament, and her best match also came against the Seminoles with 11 kills on a .308 hitting percentage.
Opposite hitter Lindsay Krause came out on fire against Illinois, with eight kills on her first nine attacks during the first two sets. She said her goal is to play fearlessly.
"It gets to the point when you’re in the Sweet 16, so there is no point to hold back anything, so you just go all out and give it your all,” she said.
The Huskers have some experience in senior setter Nicklin Hames, senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey and sophomore defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles. They also have senior Lexi Sun on the bench ready to sub in.
One familiar face is a different player for the rematch. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins tallied seven kills in the spring, but underwent back surgery shortly after and had to rebuild her body to get back into playing shape.
She also has recently unleashed a new weapon from the service line. Stivrins recorded three aces against the Illini, a feat only eclipsed by four her sophomore season, and ran off serving streaks of six and four.
“We experienced it in practice because she'll go on serving runs like that against us,” Kubik said. “It was really exciting for us to see her go on a run like that and give us so much energy and momentum for her going back there and just trusting it and going after it, and I think that was contagious with the rest of the group.”
Even though this group is experiencing the postseason for the first time together, Krause said she is enjoying the ride and each opportunity with her teammates.
“Our relationships that we have with one another just makes it so special to be able to play each game,” she said. “We know that every game we win is just another match we get to play on the court together.”