Nebraska beach volleyball's season opener postponed due to weather

Nebraska beach volleyball waited nearly two years, now they'll have to wait a little longer to get back on the court after Thursday's season opener was postponed.

Travel conditions prevented Oklahoma Wesleyan from getting to Lincoln this week, but the teams will attempt to reschedule the match in March.

The Huskers instead will open their season at 8 a.m. Friday against Wayne State then host Park at 4 p.m. at the Hawks Center.

Home matches are closed to the public because of space limitations inside Hawks, but Friday matches will have a free live video stream available on Twitter (@HuskerVBall) and on the Nebraska volleyball Facebook page.