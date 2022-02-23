 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska beach volleyball's season opener postponed due to weather

  • 0

Nebraska beach volleyball waited nearly two years, now they'll have to wait a little longer to get back on the court after Thursday's season opener was postponed.

Travel conditions prevented Oklahoma Wesleyan from getting to Lincoln this week, but the teams will attempt to reschedule the match in March.

The Huskers instead will open their season at 8 a.m. Friday against Wayne State then host Park at 4 p.m. at the Hawks Center.

Home matches are closed to the public because of space limitations inside Hawks, but Friday matches will have a free live video stream available on Twitter (@HuskerVBall) and on the Nebraska volleyball Facebook page.

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish skater failed drug test at Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert