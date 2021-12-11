Nebraska downs Texas in four sets at NCAA volleyball tournament

AUSTIN, Texas — There are one or two more matches to be played later this week.

But for the Nebraska volleyball team, the comeback from a low point earlier in the season is complete and the Huskers are headed back to the Final Four.

That dream was realized when the Huskers (25-7) took down Texas (27-2) on Saturday 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 in the regional final.

And maybe even sweeter for No. 10 Nebraska, it beat No. 2 Texas on its home court. The Huskers were booed during wamups and the Texas students kept the heat on for most of the match.

This was a Texas squad that setter Jhenna Gabriel said a few days ago wasn’t a Sweet 16 team, but a national championship team.

But this is the third time Nebraska had ended national championship hopes for the Longhorns, joining the 1995 and 2015 championship matches when NU beat Texas.

Junior Madi Kubik and freshman Ally Batenhorst led the Huskers with 15 kills apiece. Freshman Lindsay Kruase had 13 kills and four blocks. Keonilei Akana had seven aces and Lexi Rodriguz had 20 digs.