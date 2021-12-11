 Skip to main content
Nebraska downs Texas in four sets at NCAA volleyball tournament
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska celebrates

Nebraska players rush the court after defeating Texas and heading to the Final Four.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska volleyball has captured five national titles.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are one or two more matches to be played later this week.

But for the Nebraska volleyball team, the comeback from a low point earlier in the season is complete and the Huskers are headed back to the Final Four.

That dream was realized when the Huskers (25-7) took down Texas (27-2) on Saturday 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 in the regional final.

And maybe even sweeter for No. 10 Nebraska, it beat No. 2 Texas on its home court. The Huskers were booed during wamups and the Texas students kept the heat on for most of the match.

This was a Texas squad that setter Jhenna Gabriel said a few days ago wasn’t a Sweet 16 team, but a national championship team.

Celebrate

Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, Keonilei Akana, Kenzie Knuckles, Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez celebrate a point against Texas in the regional final of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

But this is the third time Nebraska had ended national championship hopes for the Longhorns, joining the 1995 and 2015 championship matches when NU beat Texas.

Junior Madi Kubik and freshman Ally Batenhorst led the Huskers with 15 kills apiece. Freshman Lindsay Kruase had 13 kills and four blocks. Keonilei Akana had seven aces and Lexi Rodriguz had 20 digs.

Nebraska completed a two-month journey back from a pretty low spot by the program’s lofty standards. In September, NU lost three straight matches. After one of those matches, coach John Cook said, “we did nothing.”

But the defense won the Huskers a lot of matches, and this time they got enough offense to stun the Longhorns. Nebraska had 58 kills and Texas 49.

Nebraska also had nine aces while Texas had 14 service errors, many in big moments at the second and third sets.

Now the Huskers are going to the Final Four for the fifth time in seven years, though they missed the last two.

Cook has gotten Nebraska to 10 Final Fours but usually he has done it with frontrunners. This time, Nebraska was the underdog. It’s the first time NU has reached the Final Four under Cook when ranked lower than sixth.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

