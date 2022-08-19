Nebraska expects packed house for Red-White scrimmage

LINCOLN — One of the best things about Nebraska's annual scrimmage is that fans are able to get their hands on tickets, at least if they plan ahead.

Once the season starts, getting two tickets — let alone 20 — gets difficult. Every match is sold out, and standing-room only are all that's left the day of a match.

So Saturday's 6 p.m. scrimmage at the Devaney Center is a good opportunity, especially for other volleyball teams. Whether it's middle school, club or high school, those squads can get a taste of the game-day atmosphere, not to mention watching the preseason No. 1 team play.

Last season, the experience was one of the highlights for Omaha South. About 25 players attended, with a donor buying a ticket for any player who wanted to go. The school provided a bus.

“It was a great experience,” Packer assistant Tina Barlow said. “A lot of the girls had never been to Devaney. A lot of them had never seen a Nebraska volleyball match. A couple of the girls got to meet and take pictures with Lexi Sun, so that was really neat.”

South senior Nina Casal said the match was a good team bonding experience.

“Watching the top girls in the nation playing right in front of us was a different experience I would love to relive again,” Casal said.

And Barlow is urging her coaching friends to take their teams to the scrimmage, too.

“Going to something like that really motivates our girls, and youth athletes, just to get a taste of what that’s like,” Barlow said. “Every girl there was wowed and amazed.”

Attendance for last year's scrimmage was 7,940, and coach John Cook is no longer surprised when the scrimmage is close to a sellout. When tickets went on sale earlier this summer, about 7,000 were sold in one week.

“A lot of people can’t get tickets, so this is their one chance,” he said.

Fan Day

Before Saturday’s scrimmage, the Huskers will host their first Fan Day, an event similar to what the football program does before the start of each season.

From 10 a.m. to noon, players will sign autographs at Devaney. Fans can use the north doors to enter the building and autograph tables will be set up on the concourse.

In previous years, the players would sign autographs after the scrimmage. But that made for a late night, for the players and fans.

“We’re going to try this and see how it goes,” Cook said. “I just hope we can get it finished in two hours.”

Bigger stage

For Nebraska’s freshmen, the scrimmage is often the largest crowd they’ve ever played in front of.