Nebraska falls in five sets to Wisconsin in NCAA volleyball championship

"These guys are going to own Nebraska with this effort. Win or lose tonight, the Husker Nation is really, really proud right now."

Nebraska started quickly as Keonilei Akana recorded an ace that helped stake NU to a 5-1 advantage. However, the Badgers stormed back to take a 7-6 lead. With Lexi Rodriguez as the service line, NU ran off five straight points, including three kills in a row from Madi Kubik. Again, Wisconsin rallied as it won five out of six rallies to close to 19-17, but the Huskers answered with a 3-0 run. The Badgers fought off three set points before Lauren Stivrins closed the first set with a kill.

The Huskers carried the momentum into the second set and took a 5-1 lead again. Nebraska extended its lead to 13-7 before the Badgers responded with four straight points. Wisconsin used a 3-0 run for a 21-20 advantage. The teams traded points before a Badger hitting error gave NU its first set point.

Nebraska finished the set with four set points, the first was avoided by a service error then the Badgers dodged No. 2 with a block. Grace Loberg and Dana Rettke recorded kills to stop the Huskers’ final two chances to win the set.