Nebraska falls in five sets to Wisconsin in NCAA volleyball championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Closing time is winning time for Wisconsin.
On Saturday night, that meant Nebraska volleyball’s unforgettable bid for a sixth national title fell just short.
This season the Badgers have been clutch when it matters most at the end of the sets. UW won nine sets against Nebraska, and six of those were deuce games decided by two points.
In the three-hour national championship match, the Badgers pulled out deuce games in the second and third sets to earn a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory Saturday evening at Nationwide Arena.
The win gives Wisconsin (31-3) its first national championship in program history. The Badgers had been in the final match three times, including in 2019 with largely the same group of players. The Big Ten has won nine of the last 15 titles, with Penn State winning six of those and Nebraska the other two before tonight.
The Huskers (26-8) finished runner-up for the fifth time in program history after a memorable underdog run through the NCAA tournament.
"It was a great match, and I told our team that, this is probably the most proud I've been of a Nebraska team," NU coach John Cook said. "How they handled the season, the setbacks, the losses, to get this match and play like that. And then to get way down in the fifth set and fight our way back. Just tremendous amount of heart, grit resiliency. These guys have done it every day. I'm a very, very proud coach.
"These guys are going to own Nebraska with this effort. Win or lose tonight, the Husker Nation is really, really proud right now."
Nebraska started quickly as Keonilei Akana recorded an ace that helped stake NU to a 5-1 advantage. However, the Badgers stormed back to take a 7-6 lead. With Lexi Rodriguez as the service line, NU ran off five straight points, including three kills in a row from Madi Kubik. Again, Wisconsin rallied as it won five out of six rallies to close to 19-17, but the Huskers answered with a 3-0 run. The Badgers fought off three set points before Lauren Stivrins closed the first set with a kill.
The Huskers carried the momentum into the second set and took a 5-1 lead again. Nebraska extended its lead to 13-7 before the Badgers responded with four straight points. Wisconsin used a 3-0 run for a 21-20 advantage. The teams traded points before a Badger hitting error gave NU its first set point.
Nebraska finished the set with four set points, the first was avoided by a service error then the Badgers dodged No. 2 with a block. Grace Loberg and Dana Rettke recorded kills to stop the Huskers’ final two chances to win the set.
"It was a 31-29 game, so both teams had chances to win," Cook said. "To beat teams like Wisconsin, you've got to win more of those games than the other team. Three deuce games, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25. And that's what a national championship should be, we had our chances, and so did Wisconsin, and they converted more than we did. You've got to give them credit. It's not like we lost those. They had to earn them. We didn't give them away. It was great volleyball."
In the third, the Badgers recorded two aces early for an 8-6 lead. The Huskers got as close as 12-11 after back-to-back errors by Rettke. However, NU would not get a point on its serve for seven rotations until an Julia Orzol error made it 21-19 Badgers. The Huskers used a 3-0 run with kills from Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause to tie it 23-23, but Devyn Robinson hit two kills to help the Badgers pull out another close one.
Dueling runs early in the fourth set gave Wisconsin an 11-10 lead, then the teams recorded 13 straight sideouts. NU ended that with a 5-0 run for a 21-17 advantage. Again, the Badgers fended off four set points before Akana made a diving save that sent Kubik to the right sideline. She sent a bump set to the opposite pin that Batenhorst got for the kill.
The Badgers took the early drama out of the fifth by winning the first seven points. Nebraska committed four hitting errors during the run, including on two blocks. The Huskers chipped away and got as close as three (11-8 and 12-9). The Badgers reached match point, but NU turned three away, including a successful replay challenge, before Rettke slammed home the final point.
Kubik led Nebraska with 19 kills as all five attackers finished in double figures. Kayla Caffey added 15 kills while Krause had 12, Batenhorst and Stivrins recorded 11 and 10, respectively.
Hames recorded her 24th double-double of the season with 56 assists and 23 digs. Akana paced the Huskers with 24 digs while Rodriguez added 13.
Final Four most outstanding player Anna Smrek hit .429 with 14 kills to lead the Badgers. Rettke had a double-double with 11 kills and 13 blocks. The Badgers had 24 total blocks.
Wisconsin libero Lauren Barnes was everywhere with 31 digs.
