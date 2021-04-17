Nebraska is facing college volleyball's elite, and first up is Baylor

Against the Bobcats, the offense put up a season’s best hitting percentage, and even though outside hitter Madi Kubik posted a team-high 13 kills, NU was led by its middle blockers: Lauren Stivrins, Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach, who combined for 21 kills on a .607 hitting percentage.

Cook credited setter Nicklin Hames for going to the middles more often, which not only creates favorable matchups at the net but also causes stress for the opponents’ offense.

“Even if they do dig it, it's hard to transition because it tends to be coming out of the middle or it's a faster set,” Cook said. “It's not like an outside hitter hitting a ball to get plenty of time to get position, transition, and dig the ball up so the setter can get there. It creates a lot of stress in many ways.”

The Huskers have also been buoyed by the reemergence of Jazz Sweet during the last month. Sweet split time with Riley Zuhn on the right side for most of the season. While Zuhn started the season strong, neither player made significant contributions