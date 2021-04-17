Nebraska is facing college volleyball's elite, and first up is Baylor

At this point in the volleyball season, all 16 teams left in the NCAA tournament are elite. What matters most right now, is how each team is playing and matchups.
Fortunately for fifth-seeded Nebraska, it is playing some of its best volleyball during the last two years and is familiar with each of the three remaining teams in their region.
First up is No. 12 seed Baylor Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the regional semifinals at the CHI Health Center convention center. The other semifinal matchup features two long-time rivals in No. 4 Texas and No. 13 Penn State. The winners will meet on Monday in the second match of the morning session, which starts at 11 a.m.
NU coach John Cook said this year’s Huskers (15-2) have trained better than last year’s team, which features all the same key players and reached the Regional Finals for the eighth straight year.
“The hard thing is we haven't played half the matches we played last year,” Cook said. “There's no question this year's team has trained at a higher level, played at a higher level in practice, and at times this year, played at a higher level.”
In another positive sign, the Huskers graded out with their best passing performance of the season against Texas State on Thursday in the second round. Cook called the passing game the X-factor in determining how well they are playing.
Against the Bobcats, the offense put up a season’s best hitting percentage, and even though outside hitter Madi Kubik posted a team-high 13 kills, NU was led by its middle blockers: Lauren Stivrins, Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach, who combined for 21 kills on a .607 hitting percentage.
Cook credited setter Nicklin Hames for going to the middles more often, which not only creates favorable matchups at the net but also causes stress for the opponents’ offense.
“Even if they do dig it, it's hard to transition because it tends to be coming out of the middle or it's a faster set,” Cook said. “It's not like an outside hitter hitting a ball to get plenty of time to get position, transition, and dig the ball up so the setter can get there. It creates a lot of stress in many ways.”
The Huskers have also been buoyed by the reemergence of Jazz Sweet during the last month. Sweet split time with Riley Zuhn on the right side for most of the season. While Zuhn started the season strong, neither player made significant contributions
Sweet, who was named to the all-regional team in the 2019 tournament, has returned to form in the last five matches of the season since returning to the starting lineup against Iowa on March 17. Since then, the 6-foot-3 senior is averaging 2.6 kills per set and hitting .407 during that span with 16 blocks. Against Texas State, Sweet recorded eight kills on 20 swings without any errors.
Cook said Sweet has rid herself of a lot of interference since the start of the season and built back up her confidence and as a result makes the Huskers a more dangerous team.
“It makes us a much more balanced team because for a while there, we were losing matches because we had no right-side attack,” Cook said. “Your right sides got to be able to get big kills and hit for a good number.”
Across the net, it’s no secret figuring out Baylor’s plan of attack, but it’s another to actually stop outside hitter Yossiana Pressley.
The 6-foot senior is the reigning national player of the year and is averaging 4.68 kills per set, which is sixth in the nation. She put up 26 kills at a .321 clip against Pepperdine in the second round.
In 2019, Pressley averaged 5.41 with a hitting percentage of .276 and led the Bears to the national semifinals as the top seed in the tournament. Nebraska saw Baylor that season in the Devaney Center as part of the Husker Invitational but didn’t play.
Cook said the key is limiting Pressley as much as possible but making sure no one else from Baylor goes off.
“If (Pressley) gets a kill, we have to come right back and side out so they can't make runs,” Cook said. “Even if we do everything right, she's still gonna kill the ball.”
Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik also has the inside track on a scouting report for the Bears (20-6). Kubik and Baylor’s setter Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick both were starting outside hitters for two years at West Des Moines Valley High School.
Sedwick was the Big 12 setter of the year in 2019 as well as a first-team All-American but missed the first 11 matches during the fall 2020 season with an injury.
Kubik said she’s been texting with Sedwick in anticipation of the matchup and tried to cross paths while Nebraska and Baylor were both at the Henry Doorly Zoo last week.
“They were actually at the zoo the same time we were, so we were texting and trying to find each other,” Kubik said. “We didn’t end up getting to, but I guess we’ll find each other Sunday.”