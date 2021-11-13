Nebraska leaders 'disappointed' by response toward Maryland players who knelt during national anthem

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts issued a statement where he echoed Cook’s comments after the match.

“I am disappointed that some of our fans would react that way and apologize to the Maryland volleyball program,” Alberts said. “Our athletic events at Nebraska should always be a place where people can come together to enjoy great competition in a respectful environment.”

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green was at the match and said he was also disappointed by what he called an “unfortunate incident.”

“People are free to believe whatever they want,” he wrote in a statement. “But Nebraska is known for the respect we show to visiting teams and their student-athletes, and I would ask our fans to continue to display that respect.”

NU assistant coach Jaylen Reyes also tweeted out an apology after the match saying he didn’t agree with what was said and those comments have no place at Nebraska volleyball.

Jones, who also writes BLM for Black Lives Matter on the tape around her thumbs before matches, began taking a knee during the anthem last season when matches were only played in front of family and friends. She said she was moved following the murder of George Floyd last summer to use her platform to protest racial injustice.