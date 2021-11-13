Nebraska leaders 'disappointed' by response toward Maryland players who knelt during national anthem

LINCOLN — Moments before the Maryland-Nebraska match was set to begin Friday night, Rainelle Jones continued her usual practice of taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem.
However, for the first time, the crowd responded to the silent protest from the Terrapins' senior middle blocker.
Several fans at the Devaney Center yelled at Jones and two of her teammates as they were kneeling before the anthem began. According to Landon Flux, who sang the national anthem, one person in the crowd shouted “Stand up you piece of trash.” (Flux tweeted out his sympathy to Jones for the incident after the match.)
The moment adversely impacted several Huskers as they were moved to tears. After the match, the Nebraska players met Jones at the net to apologize for the pregame incident.
“For those that know, I kneel for a purpose, not to disrespect,” Jones tweeted after the match. “However, being disrespected by others is what I and many other people battle with daily.”
For those that know, I kneel for a purpose, not to disrespect. However being disrespected by others is what I and many other people battle with daily. I appreciate you reaching out and showing public support for what I fight for. https://t.co/XWjxtpLAx0— Rainelle Jones (@rainellejones2) November 13, 2021
Coach John Cook addressed the situation in his post-match press conference saying the comments from the crowd negatively affected several players as the Huskers played quite sloppily after a sharp week of practice.
“I'm disappointed that that happened at a Nebraska volleyball match, and I hope it doesn't happen again,” Cook said. “We all have our personal views on that but that's not the place to say anything.”
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts issued a statement where he echoed Cook’s comments after the match.
“I am disappointed that some of our fans would react that way and apologize to the Maryland volleyball program,” Alberts said. “Our athletic events at Nebraska should always be a place where people can come together to enjoy great competition in a respectful environment.”
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green was at the match and said he was also disappointed by what he called an “unfortunate incident.”
“People are free to believe whatever they want,” he wrote in a statement. “But Nebraska is known for the respect we show to visiting teams and their student-athletes, and I would ask our fans to continue to display that respect.”
NU assistant coach Jaylen Reyes also tweeted out an apology after the match saying he didn’t agree with what was said and those comments have no place at Nebraska volleyball.
Sincere apologies to @TerpsVolleyball for what a couple individuals said at the start of tonight’s match. Don’t agree at all about what was said. No place for that here at @Huskervball https://t.co/O2AmjyevUo— Jaylen Reyes (@Jaylen_Reyes2) November 13, 2021
Jones, who also writes BLM for Black Lives Matter on the tape around her thumbs before matches, began taking a knee during the anthem last season when matches were only played in front of family and friends. She said she was moved following the murder of George Floyd last summer to use her platform to protest racial injustice.
“This is the time where we make our mark, and we find ways to improve from the last generation,” Jones said to the Diamondback in February.
Many athletes have taken a knee during the anthem during the past few years, most famously former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick starting in 2016.
Before Jones decided to kneel during the anthem, she had conversations about social justice with her teammates and family and about why she was choosing to protest. In addition, the Terrapins have discussed racial equity and Black Lives Matter before practices and hosted educational sessions with the school’s diversity and inclusion office.
Since she first started to take a knee during the anthem in the spring, Jones has been joined by teammates junior Cara Lewis and senior Maddie Naumann.
“It’s our way to peacefully protest,” Lewis said of the decision to kneel on the Maryland athletics website in September. “We’re not hurting anybody and we have the support of our team, our athletic department and our fans. Everyone supports it and even if some people outside of this family don’t, we don’t care.”
SUNDAY SPLIT
The Huskers are back in action with a rare Sunday road trip following a weekend home match.
Nebraska will take on Indiana (9-18, 3-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Bloomington, Ind. While the Huskers have played two other Friday-Sunday combinations this season, all of those matches were all on the road.
“We've never done this before. This is new,” Cook said. “But it's just like you play one night and then you fly that night to the next place. We've just done it on the road so we're used to it and so it's no big deal for us.”
With Friday night’s win over Maryland combined with Wisconsin’s loss to Purdue, NU (18-6) is tied for first place with the Badgers and Minnesota at 12-3. Penn State and Purdue are both one game back.