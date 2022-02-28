Nebraska middle blocker Kalynn Meyer leaving volleyball to focus on track

After her first taste of collegiate track and field during the past two months, Kalynn Meyer is committing herself full-time to the sport.
On Monday, the 6-foot-3 Nebraska middle blocker announced that she was leaving the volleyball team after two seasons to focus more on her throwing career. She competed in four indoor meets this spring for the Huskers.
She won the shot put at the Mark Colligan Memorial and participated in the Big Ten Indoor Championships this past weekend. She will also participate in the discus – her specialty – during the outdoor season.
Meyer thanked the volleyball coaches for the opportunity to compete and said she enjoyed the memories she created with her teammates.
“After a lot of consideration about my future goals and dreams, I have made the decision to switch my focus to track and field for the remainder of my collegiate career,” Meyer said in a release. “I was blessed with the opportunity to experience both sports, but I am very excited to pursue track and field for my final years as a Husker.”
McKewon: Mark Whipple's first QB commit at Nebraska lacks height, but not tools — or wheels
Jerry Stine, in his final days, sees the profound impact a coach can have
Nebraska women's basketball suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes Ashley Scoggin from roster
As Fred Hoiberg returns to Chicago, parallels emerge to end of his NBA coaching tenure
Chatelain: Flash and cash still hasn’t paid off for Nebraska men’s basketball
Shatel: Trev Alberts is giving Fred Hoiberg — and his plan — a fighting chance
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne and Will Nixon enter transfer portal
New coaches, new quarterbacks: Nebraska has no time to waste in spring camp
Nebraska does need change but it's not Fred Hoiberg, his players say
Wrist injury ends season for Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard
Nebraska spring football preview: Seven 'prove-it' Huskers
Huskers reveal jersey numbers for football newcomers
McKewon: Nebraska women's basketball answered on the court, but off of it, questions remain
Omaha police officer indicted on charges of production, distribution of child pornography
At Ovation Heartwood Preserve, ‘retirement’ is a verb
Meyer’s father, Andy, and her older sisters, Alex and Leah, also participated in Nebraska’s track. Alex ranks fifth all-time in the discus at Nebraska. Her mother, Peggy, played volleyball for Terry Pettit from 1991-94.
Coming out of high school, Meyer had numerous scholarship offers in several sports before she chose NU volleyball. She was the World-Herald’s girls athlete of the year three times and led Superior to state championships in volleyball and basketball.
Meyer also won three discus gold medals and two shot put titles. She holds the Nebraska all-class state meet record in the discus (176-8) and set a shot put Class C state meet record of 49-5.
In her two years on the volleyball team, Meyer appeared in 11 matches and totaled eight kills and eight blocks.
“At Nebraska volleyball, we teach our players to Dream Big. Kalynn is dreaming big for the 2024 Olympics,” NU volleyball coach John Cook said. “This path will take her away from Nebraska volleyball so she can begin her journey with Nebraska track and field to pursue that goal. Kalynn has worked really hard, been a great teammate and a coach’s dream. We are looking forward to watching her pursue this dream.”
The Huskers are left with three middle blockers on the roster: Penn State transfer Kaitlyn Hord, who has one season of eligibility left, and freshmen Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson, who will also play basketball at Nebraska. In addition, all-American Kayla Caffey filed a waiver to play an additional season for the Huskers and is awaiting the NCAA’s decision.
NU also has one middle blocker committed in the 2023 class – 6-foot-2 Andi Jackson from Brighton, Colorado.
Photos: Nebraska vs Wisconsin for the NCAA volleyball national championship
Nebraska players hug after they lost the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles hugs Lexi Rodriguez after they lost the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (left) and Kayla Caffey celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames dives for the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (center) and Lauren Stivrins (right) try to block a spike by Wisconsin's Julia Orzol during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheer team member Logan Larsen cheers before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheerleaders get the crowd going before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins high-fives fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey high-fives a fan before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska and Wisconsin fans wait outside before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska ad Wisconsin fans wait outside before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer for the players before the national championship match between Wisconsin and Nebraska on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke holds celebrates with her teammates after they defeated Nebraska in the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana tries to hit the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana (left) and Kenzie Knuckles try to dig the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana (left) and Kenzie Knuckles try to dig the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (center) and Madi Kubik (right) try to block a spike from Wisconsin's Dana Rettke during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (left) blocks Nebraska's Nicklin Hames during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Devyn Robinson (left) and Julia Orzol (center) block a spike from Nebraska's Kayla Caffey during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (left) tries to block Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins goes for a spike during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause sits on the bench during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles runs back to serve after she got an ace during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball while Wisconsin's Devyn Robinson gets ready to block during the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach John Cook speaks to his players during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Associate Head Coach Tyler Hildebrand reacts to a call during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska plays Wisconsin in the national championship match on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez (left) and Ally Batenhorst celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kennedi Orr (left) and Anni Evans celebrate during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (center right) hugs Lauren Stivrins after scoring a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik chases a ball out of bounds during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik chases a ball out of bounds during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fans holds up a sign during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players react after a long volley to win Set 4 during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik goes to pass the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames goes to pass the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik sings the national anthem before the championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins celebrates a point with her teammates during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause celebrates a point with her teammates during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach John Cook calls a timeout during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles takes a breath before serving during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (left) and Lauren Stivrins try to block a spike from Wisconsin's Grace Loberg during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan holds a sign during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (left) and Lauren Stivrins try to block a spike from Wisconsin's Grace Loberg during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause spikes the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles celebrates a point during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach John Cook (left) stands with Associate Head Coach Tyler Hildebrand before the national championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!