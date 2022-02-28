Nebraska middle blocker Kalynn Meyer leaving volleyball to focus on track

After her first taste of collegiate track and field during the past two months, Kalynn Meyer is committing herself full-time to the sport.

On Monday, the 6-foot-3 Nebraska middle blocker announced that she was leaving the volleyball team after two seasons to focus more on her throwing career. She competed in four indoor meets this spring for the Huskers.

She won the shot put at the Mark Colligan Memorial and participated in the Big Ten Indoor Championships this past weekend. She will also participate in the discus – her specialty – during the outdoor season.

Meyer thanked the volleyball coaches for the opportunity to compete and said she enjoyed the memories she created with her teammates.

“After a lot of consideration about my future goals and dreams, I have made the decision to switch my focus to track and field for the remainder of my collegiate career,” Meyer said in a release. “I was blessed with the opportunity to experience both sports, but I am very excited to pursue track and field for my final years as a Husker.”

Meyer’s father, Andy, and her older sisters, Alex and Leah, also participated in Nebraska’s track. Alex ranks fifth all-time in the discus at Nebraska. Her mother, Peggy, played volleyball for Terry Pettit from 1991-94.

Coming out of high school, Meyer had numerous scholarship offers in several sports before she chose NU volleyball. She was the World-Herald’s girls athlete of the year three times and led Superior to state championships in volleyball and basketball.

Meyer also won three discus gold medals and two shot put titles. She holds the Nebraska all-class state meet record in the discus (176-8) and set a shot put Class C state meet record of 49-5.

In her two years on the volleyball team, Meyer appeared in 11 matches and totaled eight kills and eight blocks.

“At Nebraska volleyball, we teach our players to Dream Big. Kalynn is dreaming big for the 2024 Olympics,” NU volleyball coach John Cook said. “This path will take her away from Nebraska volleyball so she can begin her journey with Nebraska track and field to pursue that goal. Kalynn has worked really hard, been a great teammate and a coach’s dream. We are looking forward to watching her pursue this dream.”

The Huskers are left with three middle blockers on the roster: Penn State transfer Kaitlyn Hord, who has one season of eligibility left, and freshmen Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson, who will also play basketball at Nebraska. In addition, all-American Kayla Caffey filed a waiver to play an additional season for the Huskers and is awaiting the NCAA’s decision.

NU also has one middle blocker committed in the 2023 class – 6-foot-2 Andi Jackson from Brighton, Colorado.