Nebraska moves to first place in Big Ten after win over Penn State

“If you want to stop Kaitlyn Hord, you better serve tough,” Cook said. “It's the only way you can slow her down.”

The Huskers scored the first three points of the match and never trailed in the set and recorded three aces in the set.

The second set was a tighter affair as there were 10 ties and four lead changes as Penn State led 15-14 at the media timeout. The Nittany Lions extended their lead to 18-14 before NU went on a 6-1 run, which included a successful challenge that turned a Hames service error into an ace. However, the Nittany Lions rebounded and scored six of the final eight points.

Penn State (11-4, 4-1) jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the third set, but the Huskers rallied to tie the score at 8-all. After seven straight side outs, the Huskers grabbed an 18-15 lead on three straight points, which included Penn State’s first two hitting errors of the set. Penn State tied the set at 23-all, but Lauren Stivrins and Kubik provided kills on the last two rallies.