Nebraska outside hitter Lexi Sun returning for a fifth year

LINCOLN — Lexi Sun is running it back one final time.
The two-time All-American announced on her social media Wednesday morning that she will return to the Huskers this fall to take advantage of the extra season of eligibility granted to players because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Because of the challenges that have come along with the past year, I am grateful to have received another opportunity to play and compete alongside some of my favorite people,” Sun said in a release. “I am especially looking forward to getting to play in front of Husker nation one last time. I can’t wait to see what else this last chapter of my time here at Nebraska holds.”
Sun, who graduated in December and is working toward a masters in advertising and public relations, earned all-Big Ten first team and third-team All-American honors for the second straight year. She was also recognized as Big Ten player of the week twice in 2021.
While Sun’s hitting percentage dipped from .270 to .242, she set career best marks in kills, blocks and aces per set. She also led NU with 4.37 points per set.
“I am pumped Lexi has chosen to return to Nebraska for one more season,” NU coach John Cook said. “She has really grown as a player and a person in the last three years at Nebraska. Lexi still has unfinished business at Nebraska. We will be on a mission this season and her experience can help our younger group get there faster.”
senior szn 2.0 pic.twitter.com/TgAnxoFSaW— lexi sun (@lexiisun) May 19, 2021
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins has not yet announced her plans for the fall 2021 season yet.
Meanwhile, two Huskers, Jazz Sweet and Hayley Desnberger, decided to move on and will not use their extra year of eligibility. Both earned their bachelors degrees earlier this month.
Sweet lost her starting spot to sophomore Riley Zuhn to start the 2021 season, but reemerged after Zuhn injured her foot. Her best performance of the year came against Iowa with 12 kills on 15 swings. The Topeka, Kan., native averaged 1.51 kills per set for the season, which included 2.5 kills per set in the final seven matches when she was reinserted in the starting lineup.
The 6-foot-2 opposite’s best year came in 2019 when she averaged 2.77 kills per set on a .278 hitting percentage. Sweet was also named to the Madison Regional all-tournament team. Sweet was a starter on the Huskers’ 2017 national championship team and was on the All-Big Ten freshman team and was selected as the outstanding female newcomer in all sports at Nebraska.
Densberger was a defensive and serving specialist for four years. She recorded 39 aces in her career. Her best season was as a sophomore when she averaged 1.2 digs per set and .5 aces per match.
The Malcolm native posted on social media thanking her family and fans for their support.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this wonderful journey I’m so proud and humbled to be part of,” she wrote. “Wearing Nebraska across my chest is something I dreamed of my entire life and I’m so grateful I was given the opportunity to make that dream a reality.”
The only other NU player set to depart is Nicole Drewnick. The sophomore setter opted out of the season, and then entered her name in the transfer portal in March. She has not announced where she will be attending this fall.