Nebraska outside hitter Lexi Sun returning for a fifth year

LINCOLN — Lexi Sun is running it back one final time.

The two-time All-American announced on her social media Wednesday morning that she will return to the Huskers this fall to take advantage of the extra season of eligibility granted to players because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because of the challenges that have come along with the past year, I am grateful to have received another opportunity to play and compete alongside some of my favorite people,” Sun said in a release. “I am especially looking forward to getting to play in front of Husker nation one last time. I can’t wait to see what else this last chapter of my time here at Nebraska holds.”

Sun, who graduated in December and is working toward a masters in advertising and public relations, earned all-Big Ten first team and third-team All-American honors for the second straight year. She was also recognized as Big Ten player of the week twice in 2021.

While Sun’s hitting percentage dipped from .270 to .242, she set career best marks in kills, blocks and aces per set. She also led NU with 4.37 points per set.