Nebraska sweeps Illinois in Sweet 16 of NCAA volleyball tournament
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska sweeps Illinois in Sweet 16 of NCAA volleyball tournament

  • Updated
Krause, Stivrins

Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivrins go up for a block against Illinois in their Sweet 16 match at the Austin Regional.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

AUSTIN, Texas — Nebraska volleyball swept Illinois 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

The Huskers never trailed in the first set, opening on a 5-2 run. Midway through, Lauren Stivrins led NU from the service line on 6-0 run to extend the lead to 18-9. The set ended on a kill by Lindsay Krause, who led Nebraska in Game 1 with four kills. Kenzie Knuckles and Stivrins each served two aces.

Illinois pulled ahead and kept the advantage early in the second set. The Illini led 12-6 when Nebraska called a timeout. The Huskers rallied out of the break, going on a 6-0 run highlighted by three kills by Kayla Caffey before pulling away for good. NU hit .263 in Game 2, while Illini hit .258. 

Nebraska and Illinois had six lead changes throughout Game 3 until the Huskers pulled ahead for the final time. NU went on a 15-4 run to finish the set and match. 

Caffey and Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 11 kills apiece. Caffey hit .529 against the Illini.

The Huskers advance to the regional final on Saturday where they will face No. 2 seed Texas.

