Nebraska sweeps Texas State to open NCAA volleyball tournament run

Rust? What rust?
After not playing for 19 days, Nebraska volleyball put together its best offensive performance of the season. The Huskers dominated Texas State in the second round of the NCAA tournament for a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 victory Thursday afternoon at the CHI Health Center convention center.
The fifth-seeded Huskers will play No. 12 seed Baylor in the round of 16 on Sunday.
NU (15-2) finished with just nine errors and a season-best .398 hitting percentage as junior setter Nicklin Hames led the offense with 43 assists.
Sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik led the way with 13 kills at a .407 clip. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins added 10 kills with a .571 hitting percentage.
Junior middle blocker Kayla Caffey added nine kills and a .667 hitting percentage with five blocks. Junior Jazz Sweet didn’t have any errors and had eight kills with three blocks. Senior Lexi Sun notched seven kills and eight digs.
The Huskers came out firing as Kubik pounded the first swing of the match off an attempted dig and into the convention center ceiling.
After trading seven straight sideouts, NU jumped in front 14-10 behind four straight points with Kubik at the service line, including an ace that was sailing long but clipped a Texas State player.
The Bobcats (31-9) closed to 21-18, but back-to-back kills from Stivrins started a 4-0 run to close the set. Stivrins recorded kills on five of her six swings in the set.
Kenzie Knuckles continued Nebraska’s scoring streak as she served the first five points in the second set. Kubik and Sweet each recorded a block and kill during that run. Knuckles finished with two aces and a team-high nine digs.
The Huskers cruised the rest of the way as their lead never got smaller than four. Stivrins and Caffey combined for five kills each as NU hit .500 in the set with 19 kills.
In the third set, Callie Schwarzenbach stepped in for Stivrins and the Huskers didn’t miss a beat. The junior middle blocker recorded two kills on four swings. The Bobcats hung around and tied the set at 20-all, but NU closed with the final five points.
Texas State finished hitting .185, led by eight kills from Tyeranee Scott and Janell Fitzgerald. The Bobcats only had one block.
» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald