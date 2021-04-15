Nebraska sweeps Texas State to open NCAA volleyball tournament run

The Bobcats (31-9) closed to 21-18, but back-to-back kills from Stivrins started a 4-0 run to close the set. Stivrins recorded kills on five of her six swings in the set.

Kenzie Knuckles continued Nebraska’s scoring streak as she served the first five points in the second set. Kubik and Sweet each recorded a block and kill during that run. Knuckles finished with two aces and a team-high nine digs.

The Huskers cruised the rest of the way as their lead never got smaller than four. Stivrins and Caffey combined for five kills each as NU hit .500 in the set with 19 kills.

In the third set, Callie Schwarzenbach stepped in for Stivrins and the Huskers didn’t miss a beat. The junior middle blocker recorded two kills on four swings. The Bobcats hung around and tied the set at 20-all, but NU closed with the final five points.

Texas State finished hitting .185, led by eight kills from Tyeranee Scott and Janell Fitzgerald. The Bobcats only had one block.

