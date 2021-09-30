Nebraska volleyball aims to go from good to great after week of focused practices

Cook said all the great teams he’s coached shared the attribute of being player-led. From what he’s seen, Knuckles and senior setter Nicklin Hames have led the charge. He’s seen a few examples of the players calling each other out in practice and dolling out punishments for failing to meet expectations.

“That's what makes great teams — teams that are player driven as opposed to coach driven are the best teams,” Cook said. “Our leadership is trying to stand up and we've challenged our leaders especially the ones that are playing to show leadership out there.”

On the court, Cook said the Huskers have to play more disciplined and terminate at a higher percentage. In their first two Big Ten matches, the Huskers hit .308 and .267, which helped raise their season percentage by 11 points to .220, which is 12th in the league.

NU still dropped a set to Northwestern and had to go to extra points to hold off the Hawkeyes in the second set.

“There's some little plays that we're letting points kind of just sneak away from us that we shouldn't,” Cook said. “Great teams don't don't do that.”

Stivrins makes progress