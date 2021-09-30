Nebraska volleyball aims to go from good to great after week of focused practices

LINCOLN — Even after getting back on the track with two wins to start Big Ten Conference play, Nebraska coach John Cook dismissed the idea that their trajectory had drastically changed because of a few positive results.
When asked if he felt better about the progress of the Huskers after wins over Northwestern and Iowa, Cook was blunt in his assessment.
“We got a ways to go still,” Cook said on Monday. “The message is going to be we have not arrived yet today in practice.”
Cook said the Huskers' goal for this week was to go from good to great. Nebraska (9-3, 2-0) will have a chance to show their progress Friday at 6 p.m. when it hosts Michigan (8-3, 1-1) at the Devaney Center.
The first step toward improving from good happened last week during a players-only meeting. They talked about ways to better hold each other accountable and how to earn their own place in Nebraska volleyball history.
Junior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles said as a result of that meeting, they’ve been more focused in practice. They are making sure each player is making effort plays and going all out to not let balls hit the floor.
“We're a really close team so sometimes it's hard to say the things that need to be said,” the co-captain said. “But I think we've done a really good job of saying those things and not taking them personally and making sure we hold each other accountable.”
Cook said all the great teams he’s coached shared the attribute of being player-led. From what he’s seen, Knuckles and senior setter Nicklin Hames have led the charge. He’s seen a few examples of the players calling each other out in practice and dolling out punishments for failing to meet expectations.
“That's what makes great teams — teams that are player driven as opposed to coach driven are the best teams,” Cook said. “Our leadership is trying to stand up and we've challenged our leaders especially the ones that are playing to show leadership out there.”
On the court, Cook said the Huskers have to play more disciplined and terminate at a higher percentage. In their first two Big Ten matches, the Huskers hit .308 and .267, which helped raise their season percentage by 11 points to .220, which is 12th in the league.
NU still dropped a set to Northwestern and had to go to extra points to hold off the Hawkeyes in the second set.
“There's some little plays that we're letting points kind of just sneak away from us that we shouldn't,” Cook said. “Great teams don't don't do that.”
Stivrins makes progress
While there hasn't been an official word on Lauren Strivrins' timetable to return to matches, she continues to make progress. This week, Stivrins practiced with Nebraska's A squad. Cook said on his radio show that Stivrins has rebuilt her body after back surgery and looks more explosive, more dynamic and is moving better. He said the decision for when she plays in matches will be determined by the trainers and Stivrins.
However, just having the All-American middle blocker back on the practice court has already made a difference.
"I've missed playing with her. She just brings this extra competitiveness and spark to the team," Kenzie Knuckles said. "It is just kind of a relief like 'Oh, Lauren's here.'"
Weekend of champions
Three volleyball inductees will be added this weekend to the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame: Jordan Larson (2005-08) and former head coach Terry Pettit (1977-99) from the 2020 class and Cathy Noth (1981-84) from the 2021 class. Larson will also be recognized during the Michigan match for her role in helping the United States win the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics.
Also on Friday, Nebraska will honor the 1990 team as part of the Weekend of Champions. That squad went 32-3 and reached the national semifinals. Pettit was the head coach for that team while Cook was an assistant. Seven alums are expected to attend the ceremony.
Bronze for Husker commits
The United States U18 team captured the bronze medal at the World Championships on Wednesday in Durango City, Mexico. The US lost to Italy in the semifinals before bouncing back to beat Serbia in four sets for third place.
Four future Huskers played on the team including 2022 recruit middle blocker Bekka Allick of Waverly, and 2023 commits setter Bergen Reilly, outside hitter Harper Murray and opposite Caroline Jurevicius.