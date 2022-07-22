Nebraska volleyball announces new dates for two Big Ten matches

Nebraska volleyball announced changes to their 2022 schedule on Friday.
Two matches against Big Ten opponents will played on new dates.
The Huskers' match at Maryland on Oct. 1 has been moved to Oct. 2, while their Oct. 7 match at Michigan State has now been moved to Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
Nebraska's television schedule is set to be announced the first week of August.
