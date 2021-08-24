Nebraska volleyball announces team captains for 2021 season

Nebraska volleyball announced its three team captains for the 2021 season on Tuesday with seniors Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins and junior Kenzie Knuckles named as the honorees.

This will be the third time Hames and Stivrins were named the Husker captains including the 2020-21 and 2019 seasons.

Last season, Stivrins earned her third consecutive All-America award and second straight first-team recognition. She also was named first-team All-Big Ten. Her team-best .468 hitting percentage led the Big Ten in 2020-21 and ranked third nationally.

Hames was named All-America second team in 2020-21 and earned her second straight All-Big Ten award to cap her junior year. She averaged a conference-leading 10.91 assists per set last season and became the fourth Husker setter to surpass 3,000 career assists.

Knuckles started as Nebraska's libero in all 19 matches last season, averaging a team-leading 3.52 digs per set.

Nebraska's season opener is Friday at the Husker Invitational against Tulsa at 11 a.m. at the Devaney Center. The Huskers also will face Colgate at 6:30 p.m. that night. Both matches will be broadcast on BTN Plus.

