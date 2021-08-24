Nebraska volleyball announces team captains for 2021 season

This will be the third time Hames and Stivrins were named the Husker captains including the 2020-21 and 2019 seasons.
Last season, Stivrins earned her third consecutive All-America award and second straight first-team recognition. She also was named first-team All-Big Ten. Her team-best .468 hitting percentage led the Big Ten in 2020-21 and ranked third nationally.
Hames was named All-America second team in 2020-21 and earned her second straight All-Big Ten award to cap her junior year. She averaged a conference-leading 10.91 assists per set last season and became the fourth Husker setter to surpass 3,000 career assists.
Knuckles started as Nebraska's libero in all 19 matches last season, averaging a team-leading 3.52 digs per set.
Nebraska's season opener is Friday at the Husker Invitational against Tulsa at 11 a.m. at the Devaney Center. The Huskers also will face Colgate at 6:30 p.m. that night. Both matches will be broadcast on BTN Plus.
Looking back at the last five seasons of Nebraska volleyball