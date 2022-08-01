Nebraska volleyball announces TV schedule

Nebraska volleyball matches will be televised 18 times this season.
The Huskers will appear on the BTN 12 times during the regular season.
Nebraska's match at Creighton (Sept. 7) will be broadcast on FS1, while their Sept. 18 matchup at Kentucky will be on ESPNU.
Nebraska Public Media also will televise four matches: Tulsa (Aug. 26), Ohio State (Sept. 24), Northwestern (Oct. 16) and Iowa (Nov. 11).
The 11 remaining matches that are not televised will be streamed on BTN Plus.
Schedule
Aug. 26: Tulsa at 6:30 p.m., Nebraska Public Media
Sept. 3: Mississippi at 7 p.m., BTN
Sept. 7: Creighton at 5 p.m., FS1
Sept. 13: Stanford at 7 p.m., BTN
Sept. 18: Kentucky at 2 p.m., ESPNU
Sept. 24: Ohio State at 7 p.m., Nebraska Public Media
Oct. 6: Michigan State at 7 p.m., BTN
Oct. 14: Penn State at 7:30 p.m., BTN
Oct. 16: Northwestern at TBA, Nebraska Public Media
Oct. 19: Purdue at 7 p.m., BTN
Oct. 22: Illinois at 7 p.m., BTN
Oct. 26: Wisconsin at 8 p.m., BTN
Nov. 2: Indiana at 8 p.m., BTN
Nov. 11: Iowa at 7 p.m., Nebraska Public Media
Nov. 13: Ohio State at 3:30 p.m., BTN
Nov. 20: Purdue at noon, BTN
Nov. 25: Wisconsin at 7 p.m., BTN
Nov. 26: Minnesota at 8 p.m., BTN
