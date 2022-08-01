Nebraska volleyball announces TV schedule

Nebraska volleyball matches will be televised 18 times this season.

The Huskers will appear on the BTN 12 times during the regular season.

Nebraska's match at Creighton (Sept. 7) will be broadcast on FS1, while their Sept. 18 matchup at Kentucky will be on ESPNU.

Nebraska Public Media also will televise four matches: Tulsa (Aug. 26), Ohio State (Sept. 24), Northwestern (Oct. 16) and Iowa (Nov. 11).

The 11 remaining matches that are not televised will be streamed on BTN Plus.

Schedule

Aug. 26: Tulsa at 6:30 p.m., Nebraska Public Media

Sept. 3: Mississippi at 7 p.m., BTN

Sept. 7: Creighton at 5 p.m., FS1

Sept. 13: Stanford at 7 p.m., BTN

Sept. 18: Kentucky at 2 p.m., ESPNU

Sept. 24: Ohio State at 7 p.m., Nebraska Public Media

Oct. 6: Michigan State at 7 p.m., BTN

Oct. 14: Penn State at 7:30 p.m., BTN

Oct. 16: Northwestern at TBA, Nebraska Public Media

Oct. 19: Purdue at 7 p.m., BTN

Oct. 22: Illinois at 7 p.m., BTN

Oct. 26: Wisconsin at 8 p.m., BTN

Nov. 2: Indiana at 8 p.m., BTN

Nov. 11: Iowa at 7 p.m., Nebraska Public Media

Nov. 13: Ohio State at 3:30 p.m., BTN

Nov. 20: Purdue at noon, BTN

Nov. 25: Wisconsin at 7 p.m., BTN