Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook tests positive for COVID

LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook has tested positive for COVID, he told a Lincoln radio station on Wednesday.

In an interview with KLIN, Cook said he and other members of the Husker volleyball team — which fell just short of a national title in a five-set loss against Wisconsin — are part of a “COVID outbreak in our travel party.”

“I’ve got it, as you might be able to tell,” Cook said, referring to his stuffy-sounding voice. “Some of us are going to be quarantining in Lincoln, some of them are already home.”

Cook said Lauren Stivrins, who played her final match with Nebraska last weekend, had planned a trip to England with her family for the holidays. It was canceled.

“They’re shut down — can’t go,” Cook said. “Christmas is delayed a little bit. Thank goodness we don’t start school until Jan. 17. We’re going to get a break here.”

Husker volleyball spent nearly five total days in Columbus, Ohio. On Sunday, NU players, coaches and athletic department officials stood at midcourt of Pinnacle Bank Arena to be honored, as well, at halftime of the Nebraska women’s basketball game.

