 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook tests positive for COVID
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook tests positive for COVID

LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook has tested positive for COVID, he told a Lincoln radio station on Wednesday.

In an interview with KLIN, Cook said he and other members of the Husker volleyball team — which fell just short of a national title in a five-set loss against Wisconsin — are part of a “COVID outbreak in our travel party.”

“I’ve got it, as you might be able to tell,” Cook said, referring to his stuffy-sounding voice. “Some of us are going to be quarantining in Lincoln, some of them are already home.”

Cook said Lauren Stivrins, who played her final match with Nebraska last weekend, had planned a trip to England with her family for the holidays. It was canceled.

“They’re shut down — can’t go,” Cook said. “Christmas is delayed a little bit. Thank goodness we don’t start school until Jan. 17. We’re going to get a break here.”

Husker volleyball spent nearly five total days in Columbus, Ohio. On Sunday, NU players, coaches and athletic department officials stood at midcourt of Pinnacle Bank Arena to be honored, as well, at halftime of the Nebraska women’s basketball game.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert