Nebraska volleyball completes series sweep of Rutgers
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska volleyball completes series sweep of Rutgers

  • Updated
Nebraska volleyball completed a series sweep of Rutgers on Saturday with a 22-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 win over the Scarlet Knights.  

Rutgers won its first set over Nebraska since 1978 with the Scarlet Knights hitting .400 in the opening set.

In the second set. the Huskers took advantage of Rutgers' eight errors. Nebraska hit .162 and closed on a 13-2 run.

NU took the third set, closing on a 10-2 run. Lauren Stivrins paced the Huskers with five kills, while Madi Kubik recorded 4.

The fourth set went back and forth until it was tied at 18-18, when Nebraska began to pull away.

Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun each recorded 15 kills apiece, while Madi Kubik had 14. Nicklin Hames finished with 49 assists and Kenzie Knuckles had 20 digs.

